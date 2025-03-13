WuXi XDC Wins Multiple Awards at Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards 2025

SHANGHAI, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. (“WuXi XDC”, or the “Company”, stock code: 2268.HK), a leading global CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) specializing in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other bioconjugates, has been honored with four prestigious awards at the Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards 2025.

The Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards honor companies annually that have exhibited outstanding performance and achievement in the biopharmaceutical sector. These accolades underscore WuXi XDC’s leadership, innovation, and fully integrated CRDMO platform, empowering global clients from early discovery to commercial manufacturing.

Industry-leading development and manufacturing capabilities (Best ADC CDMO in Asia & China ): WuXi XDC’s state-of-the-art facilities and global dual-sourcing strategy enable seamless CMC development and GMP manufacturing, accelerating the timeline while ensuring a high success rate and regulatory excellence.

(Best ADC CDMO in & ): WuXi XDC’s state-of-the-art facilities and global dual-sourcing strategy enable seamless CMC development and GMP manufacturing, accelerating the timeline while ensuring a high success rate and regulatory excellence. Innovation in Discovery & Development (Best ADC CRO in Asia ): WuXi XDC’s proprietary conjugation and payload-linker technologies, along with the incorporation of external technologies through partnerships, drive ADC and XDC discovery, optimization, and IND-enabling studies, expediting clients’ clinical advancement.

(Best ADC CRO in ): WuXi XDC’s proprietary conjugation and payload-linker technologies, along with the incorporation of external technologies through partnerships, drive ADC and XDC discovery, optimization, and IND-enabling studies, expediting clients’ clinical advancement. Pioneering ADC Technology (Best ADC Platform Technology): Through next-generation payload-linker innovations and site-specific conjugation technologies, from internal development and external partnership, WuXi XDC provides clients with diversified technology suites to advance ADC and XDC developments.

Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC, commented: “We are honored to receive these prestigious awards, which not only reaffirm our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the ADC field but also underscore our dedication to delivering world-class services that empower our clients to bring novel therapies to patients worldwide. They are a testament to the hard work and dedication of every WuXi XDC employee – their relentless efforts that have made this milestone possible. It also belongs to our valued partners, whose trust and collaboration have driven our collective success. Looking ahead, WuXi XDC will continue to support our clients and advance the innovation and progress of the global bioconjugate industry.”

These awards follow WuXi XDC’s recent recognition at the 2024 World ADC Awards, where the company was named Best CDMO Winner for the second consecutive year, further solidifying its leadership position in the global ADC industry. As the ADC market continues to experience sustainable growth, WuXi XDC relentlessly committed to advancing its technological capabilities and expanding its service offerings to meet clients’ evolving needs.

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. (“WuXi XDC”, stock code: 2268.HK) is a leading global CRDMO focused on antibody drug conjugates (ADC) and the broader bioconjugate market. It provides end-to-end contract research, development and manufacturing services for bioconjugates, including ADCs. Its services cover antibody intermediates and other biologics intermediates, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugate drug substances and drug products. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: www.wuxixdc.com

WuXi XDC Contacts

Investor: wuxixdc.ir@wuxibiologics.com

Media: wuxixdc_pr@wuxibiologics.com

BD: wuxixdc_info@wuxibiologics.com

Source