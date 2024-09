Share Share Article via Facebook Share Article via Twitter Share Article via LinkedIn Share Article via Email

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts now has 19 of the company’s 25 brands in Asia-Pacific. The company’s APAC President Ooi Joon Aun told Squawk Box Asia that the company’s success is mainly owing to employing an “owner-first business philosophy” in the region.

