Yeelight Unveils First Matter Over Thread Smart Bulb, Heralding a New Era of Interconnected Smart Lighting

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yeelight, a leading global provider of smart lighting solutions, today announced the launch of its latest innovation — an 11W RGBCW smart bulb delivering an impressive 1300 lumens. This marks Yeelight’s first smart lighting product to support Matter over Thread, representing a major milestone in the company’s technological roadmap and commitment to the future of smart home connectivity.

The newly launched Yeelight smart bulb offers unparalleled versatility with five-channel dimming (Red, Green, Blue, Cold White, Warm White) and superior energy efficiency. With support for Thread mesh networking and native Matter compatibility, users can experience seamless integration across multiple smart home platforms, ensuring faster response times, enhanced stability, and expanded compatibility with leading ecosystems.



Yeelight Smart Bulb

Key Features of the New Yeelight Smart Bulb:

Matter Over Thread Support : As Yeelight’s first product to support the Matter over Thread protocol, this bulb ensures easy setup and wide interoperability across all Matter-compatible platforms, including Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings.

High Brightness & Energy Efficiency : With 11 watts of power and a peak output of 1300 lumens, this bulb delivers both vivid colors and bright whites, suitable for any room's lighting needs.

Native Matter Integration : Use the bulb independently within Matter-enabled smart home systems without requiring a dedicated Yeelight gateway.

: Use the bulb independently within Matter-enabled smart home systems without requiring a dedicated Yeelight gateway. Dual Connectivity Options: While optimized for Matter over Thread, users can also connect the bulb to the Yeelight system via Yeelight Gateway for access to Yeelight’s proprietary app features and advanced lighting effects.

By embracing Matter over Thread, we are empowering users with true interoperability and ushering in a new era of responsive, reliable smart lighting. This launch is just the beginning — more Matter-compatible products are on the horizon.”

The new Yeelight Matter over Thread bulb showcases the company’s commitment to open standards and future-proof technologies, paving the way for a new generation of smart lighting products designed to fit seamlessly into diverse smart homes.

Availability

The Matter over Thread smart bulb will be available Q1 in 2026 through Yeelight’s official website and authorized retail partners. More products in the Matter family will follow.

About Yeelight

Founded in 2012, Yeelight is at the forefront of smart lighting innovation, providing users worldwide with high-quality, energy-efficient, and beautifully designed products. From bulbs to lighting systems, Yeelight’s products are designed to enhance everyday life through intelligent, beautiful illumination. With a focus on user-friendly design and cross-platform compatibility, Yeelight continues to lead the global smart home lighting industry.

For more information, please visit Yeelight’s official website here. or follow us on social platforms.

