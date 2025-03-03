Your March produce guide: What fruits and vegetables are in season this month — plus recipes we recommend

Happy March! It’s still pretty chilly in much of the U.S., but with spring on the way (it officially kicks off on March 20), you can start to find more fresh fruits and veggies popping up. Here’s your monthly produce guide to what’s in season — and fun ways to prepare them.

What does ‘in season’ mean?

“‘In season’ typically refers to produce that’s in its natural growing season,” Lisa Moskovitz, founder of NY Nutrition Group and author of The Core 3 Healthy Eating Plan, tells Yahoo Life.

The best way to gauge what’s in season where you live is to visit your local farmers’ market, as peak ripeness and growing seasons can vary depending on geography.

Registered dietitian Amy Goodson tells Yahoo Life that while soil, temperature and rainfall can affect where a certain type of produce grows best, warmer climates in the U.S. (like California, Florida and Texas) tend to have longer growing seasons and a wider variety of fresh produce available year-round, whereas colder regions (like the Midwest and Northeast) have shorter growing seasons.

“In the U.S., the warmest parts of the country may start to see some spring tender greens, lettuces, herbs [and] asparagus,” Jen Bruning, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, tells Yahoo Life of this month’s produce. That means that in March, many of us can hope to see more fresh “hardy” greens that can tolerate colder temperatures.

Why it’s good to eat in-season produce

Eating foods that are in season is beneficial for your wallet, your health and the planet. Plus, they just taste better.

In-season produce is more nutrient-dense. Produce that’s in season often contains more nutrients than out-of-season foods. “Seasonal foods tend to have higher vitamin and antioxidant content since they don’t need prolonged storage or transportation,” Goodson explains.

It tastes better. “Think of the last time you had a peach in the winter months,” Roxana Ehsani, a sports dietitian, tells Yahoo Life of the summertime fruit. “It likely wasn’t available or didn’t taste like much.” In-season produce tends to be fresher and more flavorful than out-of-season produce that may have been stored for a long time, or transported long distances. “Because they haven’t needed to travel as far, many foods have better flavor and texture than foods that shipped from the other side of the globe during off months,” Bruning says.

It’s better for the environment. “Eating seasonally helps reduce the carbon footprint from long-distance transportation and supports local farmers,” Goodson says.

It tends to be cheaper. Since in-season foods are produced closer to where you live, don’t need to travel long distances and are typically more abundant than out-of-season foods, they also typically cost less.

March seasonal produce is all about embracing hardy, leafy greens that thrive in cooler temps, as well as zesty citrus fruits. Here are a few favorites to look out for:

Cabbage

Cabbage is packed with anti-inflammatory properties. (Getty Images)

Mark your calendars (and save the recipe below) for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 — which, unsurprisingly, is also National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day. This cold-weather crop flourishes best from late fall to early spring — and even into the summer for some northern areas, with 78% of U.S. cabbage produced in five states: California, Wisconsin, New York, Florida and Texas.

Nutritional profile:

One cup of shredded cabbage has:

34 calories

1.9 g of protein

0.1 g of fat

8.2 g of carbohydrates

72 mg of calcium

0.3 mg of iron

294 mg of potassium

Health benefits:

Cabbage is high in fiber and vitamins K and C, with heart-healthy, anti-inflammatory properties that can help improve gut health and aid weight loss by helping you feel fuller longer. It may even help fight breast, lung, colon and other types of cancer.

Check out these recipes:

Boiling can strip away cabbage’s cancer-fighting phytonutrients, so try sautéing, steaming or even roasting this leafy veg. Or just enjoy it raw; Goodson recommends incorporating raw greens like spinach and cabbage into salads and slaws “for a fresh crunch.” Here’s what else you can try:

Parmesan-crusted cabbage. If you’re looking for an updated (and un-boiled!) twist on the traditional Irish corned beef and cabbage dish this St. Patrick’s Day, try this Parmesan-crusted cabbage recipe. It’s simple (just three ingredients, plus some seasoning) and adds nice texture to the humble veg.

Cabbage … the “Japanese way.” This cabbage dish is known as “yamitsuki” (a term that means it’s “addictively delicious” or “so good, you can’t stop eating it”). Grind some garlic cloves, toasted sesame oil, roasted white sesame seeds, sake, chicken or mushroom bouillon powder, brown sugar, salt and monosodium glutamate (MSG) into a paste, then combine it with chopped-up fresh cabbage.



Asparagus

Eating asparagus may help boost brain health. (Getty Images)

While it generally peaks later in the spring, asparagus starts showing up at farmers’ markets this month. It does best in low temperatures, with most U.S. commercial asparagus production taking place in Michigan, California, Washington and New Jersey.

Nutritional profile:

Five spears of asparagus have:

17 calories

1.8 g of protein

0.2 g of fat

3.1 g of carbohydrates

17 mg of calcium

0.7 mg of iron

168 mg of potassium

Health benefits:

Asparagus’s heart-healthy potassium may increase blood flow and lower blood pressure. The antioxidant-rich veg may protect against and fight certain forms of cancer, slow aging, reduce inflammation and boost brain health too.

Check out these recipes:

Goodson suggests roasting or grilling asparagus “to enhance their natural sweetness.” (Check out Martha Stewart’s trick for the best roasted asparagus.) Here’s what to try:

Just add meat. When the salty-yet-sweet taste of Italian dry-cured ham met the earthy, slightly bitter taste of our beloved asparagus, it was a match made in culinary heaven. For the ideal appetizer, check out this prosciutto-wrapped asparagus recipe.

Spinach

Spinach makes an excellent addition to smoothies or salads. (Getty Images)

March 26 is National Spinach Day, so stock up early! This cool-season veggie thrives in temperate climates, so while you can find it in some areas year-round, it’s best in the spring, with California, Arizona, New Jersey and Texas accounting for nearly all (98%) commercial fresh market spinach in the U.S.

Nutritional profile:

One cup of spinach has:

41 calories

5.3 g of protein

0.5 g of fat

6.8 g of carbohydrates

245 mg of calcium

6.4 mg of iron

838.8 mg of potassium

Health benefits:

Popeye (and your mom) were on to something — spinach is indeed a health powerhouse and rich in vitamins A, C and K, antioxidants, potassium, magnesium and folate. It may boost your heart health, aid digestion, strengthen your immune system and bones, lower your risk of chronic disease and improve skin health and vision.

Check out these recipes:

Moskovitz suggests adding spinach to fruit smoothies for a boost of antioxidants and fiber. (Check out some more green smoothie ideas here.) Here’s what else to sample:

Orange

This citrus fruit is also a fabulous dessert ingredient. (Getty Images)

Florida’s famous oranges are at their most plentiful in winter and spring, with peak produce from December to May. California, which produces the juicy tropical fruit year-round, is the second biggest exporter of oranges in the U.S., but you can also find it grown in Texas and Arizona.

Nutritional profile:

One orange has:

69 calories

1.3 g of protein

0.2 g of fat

18 g of carbohydrates

60 mg of calcium

0.2 mg of iron

232.4 mg of potassium

Health benefits:

Rich in vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants, oranges promote a healthier immune system and faster wound healing, do wonders for your skin and your bowel movements and may lower your risk of heart disease. An orange a day may even lower your risk of depression too.

Check out these recipes:

American orange juice may be on the outs (but if you’re so inclined, here’s an easy way to juice an orange, sans juicer), but there are still plenty of other ways to enjoy this tangy fruit. Here are some OJ-infused ideas:

A fresh fruit cocktail. Toast the start of citrus season with this simple blood orange Negroni recipe inspired by a Williams Sonoma recipe.

A new take on a Chinese-American favorite. This orange chicken recipe claims to be “better than Panda Express” — blasphemy or genius? Skip the takeout and try it out for yourself.



Grapefruit

Grapefruit can “shine on its own” — or complement other foods too. (Getty Images)

In Florida, fresh grapefruit is shipped from September to June — but the height of the harvest is in February, so you can still catch some of the best of the year’s batch this month. And although the Sunshine State dominates the domestic citrus fruit favorite, Texas, California and Arizona also grow it.

Nutritional profile:

One grapefruit has:

104 calories

1.9 g of protein

0.3 g of fat

26 g of carbohydrates

54 mg of calcium

0.2 mg of iron

332.1 mg of potassium

Health benefits:

Grapefruit is packed with vitamins A and C and rich in fiber and potassium. It’s good for heart health, may boost weight loss and help lower your insulin and blood sugar. Just be careful — grapefruit also has the unique ability to alter how much of certain medications make it into your bloodstream; so if you’re taking anything, talk to your doctor before indulging in regular servings of grapefruit.

Check out these recipes:

Sometimes simple really is best. “If you really need to, you can sprinkle [grapefruit] with a little white or brown sugar, but try them plain first,” Bruning says. “The best part of in-season fruits is that they shine all on their own!” But if you’re looking for something more exotic, check out these grapefruit recipe ideas:

Lemon

This versatile fruit is chock full of vitamin C. (Getty Images)

Lemon varieties grown in the U.S. — including Eureka and Lisbon lemons — are mostly cultivated in California, Florida and Arizona. Eureka lemons grow year-round, with main seasons in late winter, spring and early summer, while Lisbon lemons’ main crops are in February and May.

Nutritional profile:

One lemon has:

24 calories

0.9 g of protein

0.3 g of fat

7.8 g of carbohydrates

22 mg of calcium

0.5 mg of iron

115.9 mg of potassium

Health benefits:

Just one lemon’s worth of juice provides 21% of your daily vitamin C — which is key to a strong and healthy immune system. Lemons are also rich in fiber, antioxidants, potassium, calcium and magnesium, and can support healthier skin and help reduce blood pressure.

Check out these recipes:

Goodson suggests using citrus zests and juices to brighten up other dishes and dressings. And the humble lemon water has long been touted as a health tonic. Here are some other ideas:

