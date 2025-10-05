Zero Waiting, Zero Risk: Candy Dart Series Solves Filipino Families’ Bathing Challenges

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In the Philippines, unstable voltage, occasional power outages, and high electricity costs often make daily showers stressful. With nearly 80 years of Italian expertise, Candy introduces the Candy Dart Series Instant Water Heater, designed to eliminate these pain points with its promise of “0 Waiting, 0 Risk.”

Since 1945, Candy has pioneered user-friendly, Italian-designed appliances, becoming a trusted European household name. The Dart Series continues this legacy, offering reliable quality and advanced safety for Filipino families.

Thanks to instant heating technology, the Dart Series delivers hot water immediately without preheating or water storage, eliminating limescale buildup and secondary pollution. With ABT (Ag+ Anti-bacterial Technology), it inhibits 99.9% of harmful bacteria such as colibacillus and Staphylococcus aureus, ensuring spa-level healthy water for every bath.

On safety, the heater features 11 safety protections, including Candy’s Patented Shock Proof Technology, which creates a high-resistance barrier and keeps leakage voltage below 12V, making the risk of electric shock virtually zero—even in humid bathrooms. Additional safeguards such as dual thermal protection, ELCB leakage protection switch, lightning protection, and dry-heating prevention build a comprehensive defense for the household.

For comfort, Candy’s 3D AI Technology (stepless power control) precisely adjusts water temperature according to flow and demand, delivering the ideal warmth while reducing annual electricity costs. Compact in size (210 × 350 × 78mm), the Dart Series is easy to install and adapts to different home settings.

Candy emphasizes that the Dart Series is more than a product—it is a commitment to Filipino families. By combining Italian design heritage, nearly 80 years of professional expertise, and global innovation, Candy offers a safer, more comfortable, and energy-efficient bathing experience where “0 Waiting, 0 Risk” becomes reality.

The Candy Dart Electric Instant Water Heater is available exclusively on Shopee. During the 10.10 Mega Sale (Oct 9-11, 2025), purchase for only PHP 3,039 using code CAND00074.

Follow the official Candy Store for updates on exclusive livestreams on Oct 9, 20:00-21:30, Oct 10, 18:00-22:00, where special live-only discounts will be offered. This is an ideal opportunity for a valuable home upgrade.

Learn More about CANDY Products: https://shopee.ph/candylc.ph

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CandyOfficialPH

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/candy_philippines

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@candyphilippines

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CandyPhilippinesofficial

Contact: Yixin Sui

Email: suyixin@haier.com

Source