11,000 Global Financial Insurance Elites Converge in Kuala Lumpur. International Dragon Award IDA members share glorious moments

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 15th Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Congress & 2024 IDA Annual Conference is being held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) from August 9 to 12, 2024. This year’s theme, “CHANGE YOUR MINDSET, REFRAME YOUR FUTURE”, underscores that all circumstances are shaped by our inner worlds.



The 15th Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Congress & 2024 IDA Annual Conference launching ceremony



This year’s Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Congress (WCLIC) is held in conjunction with the 26th National Chinese Life Insurance Congress, featuring over 11,000 financial insurance elites from more than 250 institutions across 17 countries and regions. The event aims to break language barriers with multi-language translations of Chinese content, fostering better cross-cultural communications and building a more open and diverse exchange platform. The conference includes nearly 80 main and breakout sessions and forums, with close to 120 keynote speakers, lecturers, and representatives generously sharing their insights and experiences. These sessions will cover a wide range of topics relevant to the global financial insurance industries, creating a rich environment for knowledge sharing and celebrating achievements.

Additionally, the WCLIC will honor two Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Lifetime Achievement Award recipients, Mr. Khor Hock Seng, Group Chief Executive Officer of Great Eastern Holdings, and Mr. Kam Chee Meng, Senior District Director of Prudential Malaysia. Both recipients have dedicated over 40 years to advancing professional development and strategic management in the global financial insurance industries, serving as exemplary models and esteemed paragons in the field.

The IDA has honored over 163,000 elite insurance professionals worldwide, propelling to new heights of success and self-realization.

To enhance the professional competency, image, and social standing of practitioners in the global financial insurance industry, the Insurance Marketing Group announced the establishment of the International Dragon Award (IDA) at the 2nd Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Congress in 1998. The first awards were presented in Hong Kong in 2000, under the guiding principles of “Paragon, Perfection, Nobility”. Over the past 25 years, the IDA has attracted countless financial insurance elites globally, with the number of applicants increasing each year.

As of 2024, the IDA has honored over 163,000 elite professionals worldwide, propelling them to new heights of success and self-realization. In 2011, the first IDA Hundred-Head Team was established, inspiring outstanding organizational teams in various countries and regions to set their sights on achieving IDA Hundred-Head Team status. To date, 25 teams have been honored with the IDA Hundred-Head Team title.

On August 10, 2024, the IDA Executive Committee hosted the “Night of the Dragon” and the “Glorious Salute” award ceremonies for outstanding IDA members. In 2024, a record-breaking 23,093 members will receive the IDA, including 12 exceptional teams that will earn the IDA Hundred-Head Team honor. Notably, the Kowloon South District of Manulife (International) Limited, which set a world record in 2011 by achieving the IDA Thousand-Head Team status, will again receive the IDA Hundred-Head Team honor for the 12th consecutive year, earning them the title of “IDA Century Legend Team”.

Driving Business Performance and Organizational Growth of Financial Insurance Institutions and Organizational Teams through Education and Honor.

Over the past 25 years, the IDA Executive Committee has gathered significant and valuable data, recently presented at the “The 1st IDA (International Dragon Award) Official Announcement of 2024 Global Company Rankings” in Hong Kong. The publication of the “The 1st IDA (International Dragon Award) Official Announcement of 2024 Global Company Rankings Data” provides guidance and reference for financial insurance institutions and business teams worldwide, promoting business capacity and organizational upgrades.

To consolidate the success and collective wisdom of global IDA members, the IDA College, in the spirit of the mission of the Insurance Marketing Group, is dedicated to creating the premier online lifelong education platform for financial insurance practitioners, with the launch of the “IDA College Program” announced at this year’s conference. This initiative offers professional and systematic online educational courses, aiming to help financial insurance professionals build a thorough knowledge system and practical marketing management skills through rigorous education mechanisms, systematic teaching content, and comprehensive teaching services, ensuring sustainable insurance career development.

Participants are also invited to reconvene at the 2025 IDA Annual Conference in Abu Dhabi from August 9-12, and at the 16th WCLIC and IDA Annual Conference 2026 in Hong Kong from August 7-10, with the goal of ” Devotion” greater heights and advancing into a “Professional Epoch”.

https://www.ida1998.com/

