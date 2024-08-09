These are some of the comfiest sandals on Amazon — all on sale starting at $18

Stylish yet sturdy, these crowdpleasers have over 74,000 five-star ratings. They aren’t just for the beach; feel free to step into them at home or before heading out for the day.

“Clarks offer a lot of support,” says board-certified podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg. “Most of the shoes have wider toe boxes, which helps prevent bunions, hammertoes and neuromas.” She adds that Clarks are great for people with flat feet. Arthritis sufferers are big fans, too.

“Fell in love with them so much that I pretty much wore them from wake up to bedtime. … I even bought toe socks so I could wear these are fall comes around. I plan to wear these until they literally fall apart and then I will be back for more,” said one fan.