These are some of the comfiest sandals on Amazon — all on sale starting at $18

A good pair of sandals is worth its weight in gold, but we believe you shouldn’t pay bullion prices for foot comfort. That’s why we scoured Amazon for the best discounts on sandals, flip-flops and more, all available at a discount. Looking for quality slides? These picks from Adidas are classics for a reason, and they’re under $20! Need a strappy pair to stay put on all your adventures? We suggest these on-sale Skechers. And if you just want a cozy pair of flip-flops to last the rest of summer, Clarks is always a great bet. All of these options and more are currently marked down — so keep on scrolling and “Add to Cart” before the prices pop back up.
These sleek sandals are classics for a reason — they go with every casual outfit under the sun, not to mention they have cushy Cloudfoam footbeds. They’re the ultimate “slip-’em-on-and-go” shoe, and even celebs like Courteney Cox are fans.
Those flimsy flip-flops from last season won’t do you any favors this summer, but these cushy sandals were designed with conditions like plantar fasciitis and arthritis in mind. They’ve got built-in arch support and shock-absorbing midsoles for relief, and their lightweight feel will put some pep in your step.
Stylish yet sturdy, these crowdpleasers have over 74,000 five-star ratings. They aren’t just for the beach; feel free to step into them at home or before heading out for the day.
“Clarks offer a lot of support,” says board-certified podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg. “Most of the shoes have wider toe boxes, which helps prevent bunions, hammertoes and neuromas.” She adds that Clarks are great for people with flat feet. Arthritis sufferers are big fans, too.
“Fell in love with them so much that I pretty much wore them from wake up to bedtime. … I even bought toe socks so I could wear these are fall comes around. I plan to wear these until they literally fall apart and then I will be back for more,” said one fan.
You may claim to have looked at clouds from both sides now, but you’ve never experienced them like this. Over 12,000 shoppers love the Weweya Pillow Cushioned Slides and a surprising number of reviewers liken the experience of wearing them to, well, walking on clouds!
The shoes, crafted with cushy EVA, feature a thick rubber sole for protection and durability. The combination of materials makes the shoes supportive and gives your feet solace — even if you wear them all day.
These sandals boast a flexible cork footbed and supple suede insole that contours to your foot with wear. See those adjustable straps? They’re perfect for those with narrow or wide feet who need to customize their fit. Dr. Zaydenberg says they’re a great pick for people with metatarsalgia (pain and inflammation in the ball of your foot) and plantar fasciitis.
“I bought these after my podiatrist recommended Birkenstock-style shoes,” shared an Amazon shopper. “I only have a pair of regular-footbed Birkies to compare these to, but they are very similar in terms of the foot-shaped lining and arch support. They fit perfectly on my wide feet and did not hurt nearly as much to break in as real Birkies!”
People love these slippers for that walking-on-air feel, but they have another big asset: They’re waterproof, so you can wear them to the pool, at the sauna or in the shower without damaging them. And their nonslip-out soles will keep you stable even in the wettest situations. But there’s plenty more to love about them — most importantly, their comfort factor. Their flexibility and molded cushion footbed ensure you’ll feel both cozy and supported — count on it!
They’re available in 28 colors ranging from basic black and brown to popping purples and pinks, though prices vary by color.
These cute kicks feature polyester straps with Velcro, including a backstrap, that are supersoft against the skin. The sandals are fully adjustable thanks to the hook-and-loop straps, so you can find your ideal fit and not worry about them slipping or sliding. They also have a contoured footbed for comfort, a durable rubber sole and are quick-drying, great for wearing to the beach and pool without worrying about getting them wet.
These rugged waterproof sandals are so popular, they have earned themselves over 18,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It’s easy to see why — not only do they feature a metatomical footbed that offers ample arch support, but they also boast a molded EVA midsole that customers say is as comfortable as their favorite pair of running shoes. The cushioned sandals also have a closed-toe design to protect your feet from the elements, a bungee lace capture system to help you create a custom fit and a durable rubber outsole that provides excellent traction, making them a sturdy option for a day on the trails.
“These are the ultimate sandals for outdoor adventures. I’ve worn them crossing streams in the Grand Canyon, navigating shell-strewn beaches in the Northeast and scrambling over wet rocks on kayaking trips. Mine have lasted over 10 years and remain as strong and sturdy as the day I bought them,” says Commerce Editor Janelle Randazza.
These highly rated sandals (over 3,400 five-star reviews on Amazon) are easy to put on and take off — no zippers or buckles here — and they’re mega-stretchy too, so they won’t dig into the sides of your feet. And did we mention how stylish these go-anywhere, budget-friendly kicks are? “I’ve had women stop me on the street to ask who makes these sandals! They are more classic stylish than trendy,” says our Senior Beauty Editor, Jennifer Romolini.
These sleek sandals feature a cushioned foam footbed that is made from the same material as your favorite soft yoga mat (yes, really). They also boast thong straps that are made with 100% recycled polyester and a durable rubber outsole that has a rugged bottom for extra traction on sand, around water and more.
Plus, there are over 10 stylish colors to choose from, so you’re bound to find a pair (or two) that suits your style. The sandals are also incredibly lightweight, easy to walk in and they’re machine-washable. With functional details like these, it’s easy to see why so many people love them. Like the name suggests, the sole of the sandals is as soft and cushy as a yoga mat — it features the same foam material.
Looking for comfortable walking sandals you can go for miles in? Thousands of shoppers recommend this option from Chaco. The criss-crossing straps and toe loop keep your foot in place, while the brand’s patented Luvseat technology provides “durability, daylong comfort, and arch support.” The ChacoGrip outsoles have 3.0 mm lug depth, so you don’t have to worry about slipping and sliding and they have an adjustable lock buckle at ankle, so you can find your perfect fit.
I can personally attest to the quality of these comfy Sketchers picks — I wore ’em for up to 12 hours a day on a 10-day adventure through Italy, and had no complaints! Even after long, long days of walking the streets of Rome, Florence and Milan, these sandals were perfect for staying cool and comfortable while pounding the pavement, and I definitely noticed the difference when I had to swap over to my other, closed-toed shoes. They’re so cushioned and supportive, and felt so sturdy that it never seemed like they’d come flying off my feet even when we were hustling between our destinations.
