Media News

20 Textile Enterprises from Qingdao Attended AFF in Tokyo, Japan Hand in Hand

TOKYO, June 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from IQingDao:

2025 Asia Fashion Fair (AFF) grandly opened in Tokyo, Japan on June 9. Organized by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade(CCPIT), Qingdao Sub-Council, a total of 20 textile enterprises from Qingdao collectively made their debut at the”Superior Products of Qingdao China” exhibition area of AFF, which fully demonstrated the tremendous industrial strength of Qingdao textile industry. Their business covers the entire industrial chain from fabric to garment production. Moreover, some enterprises are at the forefront of fabric research and innovation.

On the opening day, the “Superior Products of Qingdao China” pavilion was greatly welcomed. Statistically, over 300 purchasing agents were received and nearly 100 tentative orders were secured. This event expanded the international market for and enhanced the popularity and influence of local textile enterprises, manifesting the significance of Qingdao textile industry worldwide.

In the near future, CCPIT, Qingdao Sub-Council will continuously set up the “Superior Products of Qingdao China” pavilion at more internationally renowned exhibitions, such as Latin Tyre Expo and Anuga International Foodtrade Fair.

