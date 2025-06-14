Kyle Richards, 56, travels with this self-tanner and it’s just $10 at Amazon

Kyle Richards knows a little something about glowing. As a Real Housewife, she kind of has to look good anytime she steps out. She’s got “very light skin” and likes to glow. But we all know sitting out in the sun for a little color can have major consequences — and so does she. To get her complexion to an even shade, she uses Jergens Natural Glow + Firming Self Tanner. Right now, you can get this No. 1 bestseller at Amazon for just $10.

Amazon Not only is this lotion a self-tanner, but it’s also moisturizing and promises to firm your skin. $10 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Self-tanners can be pricey — you could pay nearly $50 for a spray or a cream to bronze your skin without going in the sun. But if you like drugstore prices, at $10, down from $12, this self-tanner is a solid buy.

Why do I need this? 🧐

While we would love to sit out and bake in the sunshine, we know it’s not good to get that bronze tone like we did in the ’80s. This self-tanner can help give you a touch of color without the damaging rays. It’s meant to gradually build color — over seven days, you’ll get a streak-free tan.

Advertisement Advertisement

On her Amazon Live, Richards says if she’s got an event coming up, she’ll start using Jergens Natural Glow a few days in advance to get a nice, even skin tone.

“A lot better than a spray tan,” she said. “I have very light skin and I like a glow.”

She added that she travels with it and likes to use it for touch-ups when she’s on the road.

In addition to giving you a little color, this lotion also promises to firm your skin — it’s infused with ingredients like collagen and elastin, which may reduce the appearance of cellulite.

Not only is this lotion a self-tanner, but it’s also moisturizing and promises to firm your skin. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

This No. 1 bestselling glowy firming lotion has nearly 29,000 five-star fans.

Pros 👍

“Tans FAST!” gushed a five-star fan. “I have a beautiful glow on my normally extremely pasty skin! I got this product because I have not tanned in the sun since I was a kid, and I have been wanting to see a little bit of a glow on my skin for a while. This looks pretty natural and I’m quite happy with it!”

Advertisement Advertisement

“I’m fair-skinned and also going through menopause,” wrote a satisfied shopper. “Now that it’s starting to get hotter I dread putting makeup on as my foundation just smears along with my sweating & I feel so gross!! This leaves my face & neck moisturized and bronze in color. Looks natural and not ORANGE either … It takes away my redness and my face feels so refreshed as that’s all I wear now … So long foundation!”

“It’s easy, it’s clean and doesn’t stain, it’s great!” raved this third fan. “I’m a mom and I need something easy and quick—this is it! For reference, I am Colombian and my skin tone is normally a light tan. I tan very easily in the sun and I got the lotion for medium to dark skin tones. If you are hesitating—don’t! It works and it works well! Loving this!”

Cons 👎

While some shoppers liked the scent, others said they could do without it.

Advertisement Advertisement

A shopper shared: “Apply after showering and within a few days there’s no need to feel self-conscious about pale skin, Jergens provides a nice natural glow. Too much color, back off a bit and use every other day. My only complaint is the fragrance can be a bit overwhelming when first applied.”

Another shopper agreed and added: “But one shower gets rid of it.”

Amazon Made to enhance your skin’s natural tone, this lotion is also infused with ingredients like collagen and elastin which may reduce the appearance of cellulite. $10 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Beauty

Source