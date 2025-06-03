2025 Stanley Cup Final: How to watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers series with Hulu + Live TV

The Edmonton Oilers will once again face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

It feels a little like déjà vu on the ice this year. The Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers is a rematch between the two teams, and if this year’s series is anything like the nail-biting seven-game series of 2024, we’re in for a thrill ride. Will Edmonton come roaring back to even the score after Florida’s 2024 win? We’ll find out when the championship series begins this week. You can catch all the action on Hulu + Live TV, where every game will be broadcast on TNT and truTV. Hulu + Live TV is $82.99 per month without ads, but if you want to test it out, you can get a free 3-day trial before committing, which means you can tune into Game 1 on Wednesday and Game 2 on Friday with no strings attached.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

The series will kick off in Edmonton at Rogers Place on Wednesday, June 4, here’s a full rundown of the game schedule and how to get complete access to every game with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

How to watch the Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers:

Dates: Series begins June 4, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. (Game 1)

TV channel: TNT, truTV

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV

Where to watch the Panthers vs. Oilers:

You can tune in to every game of the Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Final on TNT and truTV which are both available with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Stanley Cup Final channel:

All games in the Stanley Cup finals series between the Oilers and the Panthers will air on TNT and truTV.

How to watch the Stanley Cup Finals without cable:

Hulu’s live TV tier includes access to live TV channels like TNT and truTV, plus Fox, FS1, ESPN, and more sports-centric channels. That means you can watch hockey and enjoy over 95 other channels — not to mention take advantage of all the great shows streaming on Hulu. You’ll also enjoy access to unlimited DVR storage. Hulu + Live TV starts at $82/month after the free trial period. Try free for 3 days at Hulu

Who is playing in the Stanley Cup Finals?

This year, the Florida Panthers will play the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup finals.

2025 Stanley Cup Finals TV schedule:

All times Eastern.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Game 1 : Wednesday, June 4 Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers, 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV)

Game 2 : Friday, June 6 Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers – 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV)

Game 3 : Monday, June 9 Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers – 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV)

Game 4 : Thursday, June 12 Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers- 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV)

Game 5* : Saturday, June 14 Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers – 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV)

Game 6* : Tuesday, June 17 Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers – 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV)

Game 7*: Friday, June 20 Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers – 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV)

*if necessary

What games can you watch with Hulu + Live TV?

With a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, you can watch every game of the Stanley Cup Final series – TNT and TruTV are both included with a regular subscription.

What other channels can you watch on Hulu + Live TV?

Once the Stanley Cup Final is over, there’s plenty more to explore, including 95+ live channels like Fox, NBC, Bravo, FX, PBS, Nickelodeon, Lifetime and USA. Browse the options using the intuitive guide and even record live TV to unlimited DVR storage to watch any shows or sports events or your own time. Stream at home or on the go using the mobile app.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

And if you change your mind, you can cancel any time before your next billing cycle.

Source