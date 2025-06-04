Jane Hunter’s Exclusive Wine Dinner at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

The First Lady of New Zealand Wine elevates the sumptuous creations of The Beach Grill.

BALI, Indonesia , June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proud to present an unforgettable evening of culinary excellence and world-class wine at Jane Hunter’s Wine Dinner, hosted at The Beach Grill on Thursday, 5 June 2025.

Guests are invited to indulge in an exclusive multi-course dinner paired with award-winning wines from Hunter’s Wines, one of New Zealand’s most celebrated wineries. Led by Jane Hunter, the iconic vintner often referred to as the “First Lady of New Zealand Wine,” the evening will offer guests a rare opportunity to experience the story, passion, and craftsmanship behind each glass.

“This is more than just a wine dinner,” says Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. “It’s an immersive experience that blends fine dining, legendary hospitality from our Ladies and Gentlemen, and one of the most respected names in New World wine.”

Each course of the evening’s menu will be thoughtfully curated by the resort’s culinary team to complement the unique notes and characteristics of Jane Hunter’s premium vintages, including the renowned Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Pinot Noir selections.

With limited seating available, this exclusive event promises a sophisticated evening of gourmet cuisine, expertly paired wines, and personal insights from Simon Mitchell – Jane Hunter’s Wine Representative.

The event will start at 6 p.m. at The Beach Grill on 5 June 2025. The price is at IDR 1,600,000 nett per person including four-course set menu and Jane Hunter’s wine pairing.

