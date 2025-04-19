2025 Yiwugo Top Boss Ladies’ Party Shines Bright

Digital Empowerment of “She Power” Paints a New Chapter in Global Commerce

YIWU, China, April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. Amid the vibrant breath of spring, the 2025 Yiwugo Top Boss Ladies’ Party, now in its 10th edition, was grandly held on April 18. Leaders from various industry associations in the Yiwu market, media guests, and representative merchants from multiple sectors gathered to witness the glorious moment as ten Top Boss Ladies and twenty nominees were honored.



2025 Yiwugo Top Boss Ladies.

Technology Illuminates the Fashion Extravaganza, New and Familiar Faces Shine Together

After a month of fierce competition, this year’s event crowned its winners:

Fu Jiangyan from Zhangweichao Socks Firm

Wang Chunxing from Butterfly Fly Lace Firm

Sun Lifang from Julia’s Bag

Wang Xiaohong from Yiwu Aishang Daily Necessities Factory

Li Hong from Yiwu Hanbang Daily Necessities Firm

Li Chuanzhi from Chengfa Tableware Firm

Bao Qiaoli from Bole Plush Pendant Toy

Hu Bin from Mechen Cup Industry

Jin Chengfeng from Yiwu Lanmo Textiles Co., Ltd.,

Yu Wenxian from Yiwu Gaoshuai Commodity House

Notably, Fu Jiangyan, Wang Chunxing, Sun Lifang have made repeated appearances on the list, showcasing the thriving diversity of Yiwugo merchants across industries and highlighting the healthy, coordinated development of multiple business models, injecting innovative vitality into both the Yiwu market and the event.

On the day of the event, the award-winning businesswomen dazzled in a variety of elegant dresses, embodying the perfect blend of decisive business acumen and graceful fashion sense. During the ceremony, the top ten winners further captivated the audience with a runway show, displaying the spirit of female entrepreneurs and drawing significant attention from buyers and media alike.

“She Power” Connects the Globe, Digital Empowerment Drives Growth

“Through the Yiwugo platform, our socks are being seen by more and more customers worldwide!” said Fu Jiangyan, a repeat winner of the title. As a traditional foreign trade business, Zhangweichao Socks Firm, a 30-year-old family enterprise spanning two generations, has strengthened its risk resilience and diversified its client base by leveraging Yiwugo’s digital management solutions and cost-effective e-commerce traffic, unlocking new growth opportunities amid complex global economic conditions.

Similarly, shop owners from Butterfly Fly Lace Firm, Julia’s Bag, and Chengfa Tableware Firm noted that connecting with global clients via Yiwugo has become a shared habit for both buyers and sellers. The platform’s strong traffic conversion and rapid new customer acquisition have prompted significant shifts in their global business strategies and production models.

Wang Xiaohong from Yiwu Aishang Daily Necessities Factory and Li Hong from Yiwu Hanbang Daily Necessities Firm added that Yiwugo attracts clients with diverse needs, driving continuous optimization of production processes and enhancing competitiveness, thereby invigorating their businesses. Bao Qiaoli of Bole Plush Pendant Toy shared that client demands for plush toy designs have grown more specific, prompting the adoption of AI design tools to expand product variety. Collaborations with design firms have also strengthened, fostering joint success in domestic and international markets while boosting market share.

Brand-building through Decades of Efforts, Diverse Ecosystems Foster Prosperity

Since its inception in 2016, the Yiwugo “Outstanding Women in Business” awards have celebrated ten years of recognizing excellence, honoring over 200 outstanding female entrepreneurs and significantly increasing the proportion of women-led businesses in the Yiwu market. In 2025, Yiwugo further upgraded its “She Power” initiative, offering female entrepreneurs cross-border training, traffic support, and supply chain resources.

“In the digital economy era, female entrepreneurs are not just “half of the pillars” of the market—they are a vital engine of global trade innovation,” emphasized Wang Jianjun, General Manager of Yiwugo, in his speech. “Moving forward, we will foster a more open ecosystem and smarter tools to empower ‘She Power’ on the international stage.”

A decade of perseverance, an unwavering mission; riding the digital wave, women are making remarkable strides. The 2025 Yiwugo Top Boss Ladies awards are not just a gathering of business elites—they are a powerful anthem of female empowerment and global integration in this era.

