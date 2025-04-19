This travel wallet with 42,000 five-star ratings is down to $7 — an all-time low

One bad habit many men fall into is carrying around an ever-thicker and bulkier wallet in their back pocket. Not safe, not a good look and not all that great for one’s posture. Well, we’ve found a fantastic replacement for that weighty wad. Enter the Travelambo Slim Wallet, and thanks to multiple discounts, it’s down to just $7 — an all-time low.

Amazon Give your fella’s cash, driver’s license and credit cards a svelte, stylish new home. Save $6 with coupon and code | Lowest price ever YG7D5DEF $7 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This popular six-slot wallet offers plenty of style at a low price — we’re talking triple discounts thanks to the sale, on-page coupon and discount code. Honestly, it’s so inexpensive that we wouldn’t be surprised if you stocked up on multiple colors. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for it, so you know you’re getting a good deal. (Note that prices vary slightly by color.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

Each wallet is made of 100% leather, and you can feel extra secure knowing it’s equipped with RFID-blocking technology to keep credit card and ID information safe. Choose from 36 colors, ranging from classic neutrals to fun brights. Nothing beats the ease of being organized. This lightweight wallet makes it simple to find what you need at a glance, yet it maintains a slim profile, and lasts for years.

There’s nothing like a simplified life — and a streamlined posterior. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Here are a few reasons why 42,000-plus five-star reviewers call this the “best wallet ever.“

Pros 👍

Shared one five-star reviewer: “Slim and sleek, holds just what I need and fits nicely in my front pocket. No more butt cheek pain from sitting on my old three-fold wallet.”

“Sleek, good quality and nicely priced!” said a happy customer. “I bought this for hubby as he doesn’t have a ton of stuff in his wallet and his back pocket looked so bulky! He loves it! Has his cards and cash in there … the things he needs, not an excess wallet. I liked it so much, I bought one too for my small purse … all I need is my cards and some cash … I mean, does anyone carry a checkbook anymore?”

Take it from this dude: “I purchased mine in December 2018. That is just over five years ago.I’ve never had a wallet last that long. Still going strong. Still looks great. No stitching coming loose or finish flaking off. I bought this when I was wanting to go from a back pocket to a front pocket and I am extremely happy that I did it.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say it holds onto cards a little too tightly.

“The quality for the price is outstanding,” said one fan. “Would definitely recommend. Only downsides are if it is too full, it can be difficult to get cards in or out and money doesn’t slide in or out and can get pushed down and hard to remove.”

“I do like the fact that it is lightweight,” reported another. “It holds credit cards, driver’s license and insurance cards. However, the slots for the cards are very tight, making it difficult to remove the cards as needed.”

Amazon This wallet is built to last despite its low price, fans say. Save $2 with coupon and code YG7D5DEF $8 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

