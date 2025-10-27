50 bids later, long-held home sells above expectations

Behind secure gates and framed by lush gardens, 32 Eighth Avenue, St Peters, has been a quietly cherished Adelaide sanctuary for more than 25 years. On auction day, that quiet ended as 21 registered bidders and a crowd of 100 onlookers gathered to witness the next chapter for this substantial 766sqm property.

Liam McDevitt of Ray White St Peters opened proceedings at $1.45m, immediately igniting interest. Confident $50K lifts swept through the room, building momentum until the bidding reached $2.2m. From there, the pace slowed to $10K increments, then $5Ks, as two determined bidders grappled for supremacy. Over 50 bids later, tension filled the air. Every lift, every pause, was a test of patience, strategy and resolve.

Finally, the hammer dropped at $2.65m, comfortably exceeding expectations. The winning bidder, a mature-aged gentleman who had long dreamed of calling St Peters home, now takes the reins of a property rebuilt in 2001 by its previous owner, ready to imbue it with new life while preserving its architectural elegance.

The home’s timeless design, generous indoor-outdoor flow, and landscaped gardens had drawn a crowd eager to witness history in the making. This sale underscores the enduring allure of prestigious addresses, where heritage, lifestyle, and location converge in a single, unforgettable moment.

Adelaide’s lowest preliminary clearance rate in eleven weeks saw just 159 homes auctioned, with 70.8 percent reporting a positive result based on the collection to-date.

Tactical auction ends with neighbourly celebration

A warm Saturday morning set the stage for 71 Marriott Street, Coorparoo, as a small but eager crowd gathered in southeast Brisbane to witness the sale of this light-filled character home. With just two active bidders, the tension was intimate but electric, drawing attention from about 40 curious onlookers.

Bidding opened decisively at $1.5m, quickly escalating in bold $25K surges before tapering into tactical $1K increments as the contenders measured each other. The duel was a quiet chess match, every call deliberate, every pause pregnant with anticipation. The rhythm of the bidding slowed, then sped again, the auctioneer’s gavel punctuating each moment, until the hammer fell at $1.57m.

The victorious family, upgrading their living situation, were immediately embraced by neighbours who welcomed them with celebratory drinks at their home. Their joy reflected not only the home’s charm but also the community it promised, a seamless transition into a welcoming street.

The vendor, who had purchased the property as an investment in 2017 for $861k, witnessed the impressive return with satisfaction. Place listing agent Paula Pearce noted, “The intensity between the two bidders highlighted the home’s appeal and the strength of the local market. It was a small, focused auction, but full of energy and anticipation.”

Brisbane saw 190 homes go to auction this week, according to Cotality, easing slightly from 200 the week before. Early results show a strong clearance rate of 73.5 percent, the city’s best performance in six weeks.

Riverside apartment races to $1.33m in storm of bids

Sixty groups passed through during the four-week campaign, each imagining life on the edge of the Swan River in East Fremantle, but it was the auction day that delivered the drama. With 16 registered bidders and five active in front of a crowd of 45, the contest at 7/43 Preston Point Road began at $700k and quickly ignited. Waves of $25K bids surged like the river below, gradually giving way to more tactical ebbs of $5K, $2K and $1K as the field narrowed.

The apartment itself is a rare riverside gem, boasting 180-degree water views, open-plan living and a balcony designed for uninterrupted sunsets. Clean, modern updates complement two generous bedrooms, while timber floors and a warm, inviting interior made imagining life here effortless. For many on the day, the property represented a new lifestyle, the ability to stroll to the river, sip morning coffee with dolphins dancing nearby or watch seabirds glide effortlessly over the water.

After a tense, measured duel, a local woman emerged victorious, securing the property with a winning bid of $1.33m, just as the clouds threatened to spill. The vendor, who purchased the apartment in 2007 for $795k, waved goodbye to a long-held riverside retreat, passing it into the hands of a buyer ready to embrace all that East Fremantle living offers.

“The day captured everything about this market: energy, emotion and a little bit of theatre,” said agent Michael Harries, smiling as the gavel fell and the winner savoured the view that had captivated so many.

Cotality reports just 18 auctions were held in Perth over the weekend.

