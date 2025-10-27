One minute, ten bids. $1.78 million sale ends 70-year legacy

It was over as soon as it began in Sydney’s west. In just one minute, ten bids catapulted a humble family home from its $1.1m opening to a record-breaking $1.78m finale in Fairfield, as a crowd of onlookers tried to keep pace with the flurry.

Fourteen bidders had registered, but only three joined the rapid-fire race at 58 Malabar Street that played out like a sprint. LJ Hooker agent Henry Thai said the bidding came in fast bursts: $100,000, $50,000, then straight to the finish line before anyone could blink.

The buyers, a family who live on the same street, secured the property with plans to rebuild for their children, a full-circle moment that spoke to the area’s enduring appeal.

For the sellers, the day carried deep emotion. The home had been in their family for 70 years, with the children of the original owners now closing a long-held chapter. Thai said it was the perfect mix of sentiment and success.

“It was a record-breaking auction, both for time and price,” he said. “Everyone felt the significance of it.”

959 homes were taken to auction in Sydney, down from 1,079 a week ago. Cotality reports the preliminary clearance rate dropped back to 68.2 percent this week across Sydney, the lowest since the week ending 8 June earlier this year and the first time the preliminary clearance rate has been below the 70 percent mark in 21 weeks. The number of auctions is set to bounce higher across Sydney next week, with around 1,200 homes scheduled to go under the hammer.

Visas to victory, a $2.8m welcome home

The crowd thickened under soft spring light as the auctioneer’s voice echoed through Melbourne’s south-east. Inside the gates, a swirl of anticipation gathered for 52 Nottingham Street, a renovated beauty sitting squarely in Glen Waverley’s prized school catchment.

Five bidders stepped up, but the first strike came bold and fast. The opening bid of $2.4 million put the home immediately on the market, setting a charge that didn’t let up. Waves of $50,000 calls rolled through the air before tightening to cautious $10,000 and $5,000 moves, each one testing nerves more than budget.

Two contenders stayed locked in the ring, trading $25,000 lifts like clockwork until one ran dry. The hammer fell at $2.8 million to a young couple who had secured permanent residency in Australia just days earlier, their first foothold in a city that now felt like home.

Agent Jenny Gao from Harcourts said the sale reflected a rare alignment of timing and intent.

“Everything about the day was beautiful, from the weather to the crowd,” said Gao. “The vendors, who held the property for 23 years, were overjoyed with the result.”

Melbourne roared through a massive auction week, with 1,835 homes up for grabs, the city’s busiest since the height of the pandemic boom in December 2021, according to Cotality. The preliminary clearance rate dipped to 71.8 percent, marking a three-week low but still comfortably above the decade average of 68.7 per cent. Next week, momentum will pause, with fewer than 500 homes set to go under the hammer as the long weekend and Spring Racing Carnival take centre stage.

Cheeky bid sparks a hometown triumph

In the western Victoria suburb of Allansford, a quiet Saturday turned into a local showdown at 32 Ziegler Parade, where twenty onlookers leaned in as the first bid sliced the air – a bold $380k, nearly $150k below the auctioneer’s recommendation. Gasps and murmurs rippled through the meagre crowd, setting the stage for the drama ahead.

Ray White agent Jamie Bamford noted the opening bid “set the tempo immediately,” and the contest climbed in deliberate $10k increments. Three bidders circled, testing nerves and patience, until a young first home buyer couple struck decisively at $523k.

The elevated brick home, with its striking renovations, converted garage studio and expansive backyard, radiated both charm and possibility. It was a canvas for dreams, and the audience could feel it.

For the vendor, who had called the home theirs since 2012, it was a quiet farewell. For the buyers, it was the start of their first chapter in a neighbourhood that had watched every heartbeat of the auction unfold.

