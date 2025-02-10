Tuesday, February 11, 2025
7 best Presidents' Day furniture deals — save up to 75% on a chic coffee table and more

Finding a No. 1 bestseller at Amazon on sale at such a steep discount is rare, to say the least — especially when it’s such a beloved product. That’s the case for this three-piece rattan wicker porch furniture set. Both the chairs and the table have strong steel frames and were built to withstand rain and wind, so you won’t have to drag them inside once those spring showers start. The set cushions are also super soft thanks to their sponge filling. When they get dirty, just remove the covers and toss them in the washing machine. 

This three-piece set is the lowest it’s ever been, and since it’s a limited-time deal, we don’t see that lasting much longer, so grab it now while you can!

“These chairs are sturdy,” a five-star reviewer wrote. “I was a little nervous if it would hold people, so I did a stand test (stood in the chair) and it held up. The height is perfect. I purchased some covers so they don’t get damaged. They [also] don’t wobble. I love these.”

