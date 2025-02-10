MDP+, Strengthens Presence in the U.S. Market with Successful Beauty Expo in Miami

Top products, including the Red Lacto Collagen Wrapping Mask, showcased under the export-exclusive brand “MDP+”

Embarked on a full-scale push into the North American market with the next-generation Young Cica line at the forefront

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MDP+, a global dermocosmetic brand, further strengthened its foothold in the U.S. market with a successful showcase at the 2025 COSMOPROF North America MIAMI, the largest beauty expo in North America. Held from Jan 21 (Tue) to 23 (Thu) at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the global B2B event brought together beauty companies eager to expand into the North American and Latin American markets. Among them, MDP+ distinguished itself with its innovative skincare products and advanced technology, captivating buyers worldwide.

Flagship products were presented under “MDP+,” MEDIPEEL’s export-exclusive brand, with a focus on expanding into the American market, forging new business partnerships, and increasing global brand visibility. Global bestsellers such as “Red Lacto Collagen Wrapping Mask,” “Melanon X Cream,” and “Peptide 9 Bio Sun Stick Pro” attracted notable interest, leading to multiple B2B consultations and new collaborations.

Unveiled for the first time at the event, the “Young Cica” line—a next-generation skincare collection powered by MDP+’s latest technology—drew significant attention from buyers. “Developed to address the specific needs of North American consumers, the Young Cica line is set to be a key driver in our expansion into the North American market,” explained a representative from MDP+.

MDP+ has been solidifying K-beauty’s standing in the North American market, following record-breaking beauty category sales on the U.S. TikTok Shop last year. The innovative “Red Lacto Collagen Wrapping Mask” has been a consistent favorite, offering deep hydration and nourishment with its low-molecular-weight collagen, small enough to penetrate pores, for a smooth, supple finish. “Melanon X Cream” provides both brightening and skin barrier support, helping to improve dull complexion and promote lasting skin health, earning high satisfaction from consumers worldwide.

“This year’s COSMOPROF North America MIAMI marked a significant milestone in our leap into the global market. Backed by innovative technology and standout products, we are committed to establishing ourselves as a globally beloved brand,” the representative added.

COSMOPROF North America MIAMI, a major B2B platform, offers essential networking opportunities for companies targeting the North American and Latin American markets. MDP+’s participation concluded successfully, reinforcing its status as a global brand and securing fresh business opportunities.

MEDIPEEL is the flagship brand of SKINIDEA, which is under MDP Holdings (CEO Michael Chung), a portfolio company of Morgan Stanley PE Asia (MSPEA). SKINIDEA is recognized for its innovative products integrating premium ingredients and patented dermatological technology. Exporting to over 75 countries worldwide, SKINIDEA develops high-performance skincare solutions through comprehensive research and clinical trials, ensuring both instant and long-lasting improvements tailored to various skin types.

Source