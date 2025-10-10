A Collector’s Dream Come True: The Complete POP MART Collection, from Labubu to Crybaby, Is Now Officially Available on LazMall

Gacha your favorite POP MART blind boxes on LazMall, with a seamless shopping experience and 100% authenticity guarantee.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lazada Indonesia (Lazada) officially announce the launch of the POP MART Official Store on LazMall on October 10, 2025, featuring some of the most popular and sought-after art toy collections, from the Labubu “The Monsters” series, Hirono, Skullpanda, Hacipupu, to Crybaby “Crying Again”. The brand has gained international fame, often sparking long queues at every new product launch. This launch will allow fans in Indonesia to capture the excitement of unboxing and gacha culture that have become a global phenomenon among the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) crowd.

The launch of POP MART’s store on LazMall is great news for collectors who often experience FOMO when their dream IPs sell out. Via LazMall, collectors across Indonesia can enjoy easier, more convenient, and more secure access to their favorite art toys. Fans can confidently hunt for rare IP characters knowing that every purchase on LazMall comes with a 100% authenticity guarantee. In addition, during the grand launch period from October 10–12, 2025, POP MART customers can enjoy special rewards. In addition to the opportunity to claim new customer vouchers, shoppers can also receive an exclusive gift from Pop Mart (terms and conditions apply).

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome the official POP MART store to LazMall,” said Amelia Tediarjo, Lazada Indonesia Head of Business Growth and Operations. “We know how passionate collectors are about discovering and completing their favorite series — every new release brings its own thrill and sense of anticipation. That is why we are dedicated to making the experience more accessible and enjoyable, with LazMall ensuring 100% authentic products, seamless transactions, and the premium shopping journey collectors truly deserve.”

The arrival of POP MART on LazMall has been warmly welcomed by collectors, including Regina Phoenix – a dancer and social media personality known as a loyal collector of Labubu and Crybaby. “As a long-time art toy enthusiast, I’m beyond excited that POP MART is finally available on LazMall! POP MART’s exclusive collections are always in high demand, and they often sell out so quickly. With the official POP MART store now on LazMall, it’s so much easier for fans like me to get our hands on the figures we love—without worrying about authenticity, since every item on LazMall is 100% original,” she said.

Collectors know that POP MART product prices can vary widely, with certain rare pieces often selling above retail value. This makes authenticity and reliability even more important — and that’s exactly where LazMall stands out. Designed for smart shoppers who prioritize quality, trust, and a worry-free experience, LazMall offers not just great value, but also the confidence of buying 100% genuine products in a truly premium shopping environment.

“The arrival of POP MART on Lazada through LazMall is not just a celebration for collectors, but also a testament to our commitment to building a trusted shopping ecosystem for smart shoppers. This successful launch also proves that LazMall is the platform of choice for global brands seeking to authentically reach Indonesian consumers. This is just the beginning, and our doors remain open to other world-class brands that share the same vision of growing together with Lazada,” said Amelia.

Strengthening the eCommerce Foundation for a More Effortless Collector Journey

As part of this launch, Lazada also announced an upgrade to its logistics services for collectors in Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia. This initiative is designed to create a faster, frictionless, and more reliable collecting experience.

Faster Dispatch and Delivery: All orders from the POP MART Official Store will be shipped within 48 hours and will arrive at customers’ doors as fast as two (2) days.

All orders from the POP MART Official Store will be shipped within 48 hours and will arrive at customers’ doors as fast as two (2) days. Lower Shipping Costs: Optimized logistics enable more affordable delivery fees, making premium art toys more accessible to collectors.

“As the toy collector community in Indonesia continues to grow, we want to make every moment of the shopping journey on Lazada, from discovery to delivery, to feel effortless, seamless and exciting,” said Amelia. “These enhancements are about more than speed; they are about elevating the experience of collecting something you truly love.”

Ready for a POP MART drop and unboxing war? Stay tuned to LazMall starting October 10, 2025, at 00:00 WIB. Visit the POP MART Official Store on LazMall and find your favorite collections. Follow @lazada_id on social media for more exciting updates with POP MART using the hashtag #PopMartIDLazada.

About Lazada

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia’s pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 13 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively-selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.

Launched on the Lazada platform in 2018, LazMall is Southeast Asia’s biggest virtual mall connecting shoppers to over 32,000 leading international and local brands. It sets a new standard in retail, offering consumers the assurance of 100% product authenticity, guaranteed fast delivery and a 30-days return policy. LazMall is the preferred platform for brands and sellers to directly engage and create a customised experience for their customers.

In Indonesia, Lazada is known as the pioneer of Harbolnas (National Online Shopping Day), the country’s biggest shopping festival. Indonesian shoppers can enjoy a safe and convenient shopping experience with fast delivery and free shipping, supported by Lazada’s comprehensive logistics network. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable eCommerce industry in Indonesia, Lazada is dedicated to empowering Indonesian talents to be future-ready.







Regina Phoenix, a dancer and social media personality, poses with her Labubu Pin For Love V4 collection. She shares her excitement about the launch of the POP MART Official Store on Lazada, where she can now shop for her favorite Labubu figures with confidence, thanks to LazMall’s 100% authenticity guarantee.

Regina’s Labubu Pin For Love V4 collection.

