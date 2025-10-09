Over 30,000 Eggs Donated to Help Women in Crisis This World Egg Day

Australian Eggs is donating 31,200 eggs to social enterprise Two Good Co to help nourish women in crisis

TV personalities Khanh Ong and Alice Zaslavsky will lead a cook-up alongside the Two Good team

Donation will contribute to Two Good Co’s yearly delivery of 30,000 nutritious meals for vulnerable women

SYDNEY, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Australian Eggs are marking World Egg Day by donating a year’s worth of eggs (31,200) to social enterprise Two Good Co, helping deliver 30,000 nutritious meals to women in crisis. With eggs back in strong supply, the initiative ensures this everyday staple is reaching those who need it most.



L-R: Khanh Ong, Rowan McMonnies, Alice Zaslavsky

To mark the day, TV personalities Khanh Ong and Alice Zaslavsky will roll up their sleeves in the Two Good kitchen for a cook-up, preparing two delicious dishes – an Asian-Inspired Smoked Salmon Frittata and a Melt & Mix Chocolate Slab Cake – and packaging these meals to be distributed to women with lived experience of homelessness and domestic violence.

The partnership comes at a time when food insecurity is a pressing issue across Australia. At the same time, egg supply is strong and growing, with a record 7 billion eggs consumed nationwide in 2025, as of September and egg consumption growing to a new high of 267 eggs per year for each Australian.

This growth comes on the back of new community research from Australian Eggs that shows 89% of Australians agree eggs provide important nutrition, 86% see them as a vital staple food, and 68% now view them as a better source of nutrition than they did in the past.

Rowan McMonnies, Managing Director at Australian Eggs, commented: “Egg consumption is growing and World Egg Day is all about celebrating the positive impact eggs have in our lives – from their role as a nutrient-rich staple, to the way they can bring people together over a meal. This partnership with Two Good reflects that spirit, showing that something as simple as an egg can create real community impact.“

Rob Caslick, Founder of Two Good, added: “We are so grateful to Australian Eggs for this donation, which will allow us to create thousands of meals for women living in crisis. Cooking with purpose is at the heart of what we do and partnerships like this make a huge difference, helping us not only to provide nutritious meals but also to create moments of comfort and connection.”

Celebrity chef and TV personality Khanh Ong said: “Sharing food is such a simple but powerful way to show care. It’s been great to be a part of it!”

Cook, author and TV presenter Alice Zaslavsky added: “Cooking together creates connection, and it’s a privilege to be involved in a meaningful initiative like this.”

Australians can get involved and give back this World Egg Day with Two Good’s Gifts for Good, including their new cookbook collection ‘ Sweet Memories’ , a journey through a different sort of nourishment (the kind that nourishes the spirit). Proceeds directly support meals for women living in crisis, making it easier than ever for the public to play their part.

For recipe inspiration and ideas to celebrate World Egg Day at home, visit Australian Eggs.

Australian Eggs is a member-owned, not-for-profit organisation providing marketing, research and development services to support Australian egg farmers.

