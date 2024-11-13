A new luxury sleeper train is launching in England and Wales — here’s what a trip will cost

LVMH-owned luxury hospitality company Belmond will launch a luxury sleeper train next year that will take travelers through the countryside of England and Wales.

The Britannic Explorer will run three itineraries: one to the southwestern county of Cornwall and the other to the opposite end of England through the Lake District of Cumbria in the north, while the third will journey though the country of Wales.

All trips will start from London and run for three nights, with the England routes operating during the weekends (Fridays to Mondays) and the Wales route during the week (Monday to Thursday), allowing travelers to combine two journeys into one trip.

Belmond operates several luxury hotels around the globe, including the famed Venice Simplon-Orient-Express and Asia’s Eastern & Oriental Express.