Bake their day! Walmart has the best gifts for budding pastry chefs, starting at $9

For most of the year, having a friend or family member who loves to bake is its own kind of gift. Who doesn’t love being a taste tester for fresh cookies, cakes and other sweet treats? During the holiday season, it’s only fair to return the flavor favor with a present they’ll love as much as you love taste-testing those cookies. (Bonus if it leads to even more treats in your future!)

We’ve put together a list of 12 gifts, all available at Walmart, that are the icing on the cake for your baking BFF. Even better? They start at under $9. Read on for some truly tasty ideas.

Walmart A standard batch of cookies instantly gets more exciting with this clever wooden rolling pin. It’s embossed with a floral pattern that engraves into the batter as it rolls on top, leaving behind a stunning, no-effort design. And at less than $9, it fits almost any budget. $9 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman This pretty ceramic bowl will add color and style to any kitchen. The convenient spout makes it easy to pour batter into baking pans. Best of all, it’s dishwasher safe — meaning absolutely zero fuss. $28 at Walmart

Walmart Fun fact: It’s scientifically impossible for bakers to own too many aprons. No need to look it up; that’s just the truth. This cute full-length option is functional, too — it has massive pockets and the fabric not only looks magical but is resistant to water, oil and stains. $22 at Walmart

Walmart If you’re looking for a big-ticket baking gift, there’s really only one way to go: the coveted stand mixer. This one from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful line has 12 speed settings that work well for cakes, cookies and more, and it’s available in 10 gorgeous colors. In addition to the mixer and accompanying bowl, this gift comes with a coated metal flat beater, a dough hook, a stainless steel wire balloon whisk and a splash shield. $99 at Walmart

Walmart This set of four gold-plated ceramic measuring cups is a stylish upgrade for any kitchen. Even though they look like stunning works of art, they are 100% functional. A spout on the side makes it easy to pour liquids straight into the baking dish or mixing bowl. $16 at Walmart

Walmart One of the best parts of baking is the tantalizing aroma that comes wafting out of the oven. On days your friend or family member doesn’t feel like baking, they’ll love lighting this snickerdoodle-scented candle to get the same effect. $10 at Walmart

Walmart The list has to start with the most classic of all baking gifts: cookie cutters! This set includes 18 holiday-themed shapes like gingerbread houses, Santa hats, snow people and more. The set is made of high-quality 100% stainless steel, which means it’s durable enough to reach family heirloom status. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Delight even the most experienced baker with this unique set of three beech wood trivets. They keep counters safe from hot dishes like any good trivets, then fold into a Christmas tree silhouette for cute and streamlined storage. $29 at Walmart

Walmart Jazzed-up basics are always a great option for holiday gifts, and this set of cool pot holders in Scandinavian-style prints definitely fits the bill. Choose from three different floral patterns, each with heat protection, textured grippers, deep pockets and hanging loops. $15 at Walmart

Walmart Over 300 delicious baking recipes from master pastry chefs Robert Gonzalez and Dan Crean? Yes, please! Just make sure not to drool over the cookbook’s mouth-watering photos as you wrap it in gift paper. $24 at Walmart

Walmart Brownies, crumbles and other baked goods can go straight from the oven to the dining room table with this stylish set of stoneware baking dishes. The set is a stunner, but it’s still safe to go in the dishwasher, microwave, freezer and oven. $28 at Walmart

Walmart This digital glass kitchen scale is proof that even the most mundane baking item has the potential to be totally adorable. It has all the functionality a serious baker needs plus a vibrant floral design. $15 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Source