Administrative and Cultural Experts from Craft Cities around the World Heading to Cheongju

– Bringing together more than 50 market and craft experts and researchers from 12 countries around the world

– Researching Cheongju as a best practice for a craft-based experiential economy

CHEONGJU, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Administrative and cultural experts from around the world will gather in Cheongju, a city in the Republic of Korea that is currently hosts the Cheongju Craft Biennale 2025 .

The Cheongju Craft Biennale Organizing Committee (Chairman: Cheongju Mayor Beomseok Lee; hereinafter referred to as the Biennale) announced that it will host the World Craft Expert Forum at 10 a.m. on October 30, 2025 (Thu) at Culture Factory.

The forum provides an opportunity for administrative and cultural leaders from around the world—who are developing urban cultures and economies centered on craft—to examine the case of Cheongju and explore ways to live and grow together. It will also serve as a global networking event attended by more than 50 experts representing delegations from 12 countries, including Australia, China, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan.

More specifically, key visitors from Central Asia, such as the Mayor of Kokand, Uzbekistan and the Deputy Mayor of Taraz, Kazakhstan, are among the delegations to make a field visit to Cheongju, a successful case of urban regeneration and branding focused on craft, and to incorporate lessons learned from Cheongju into their own urban policies.

This forum features the theme of “Crafting Cities, Weaving a Shared Future” and shares cases of experiential economies focused on craft around the world, while studying the case of Cheongju, which has sought urban development based on craft and culture as a driving force. The forum will also reflect on the Cheongju Craft Biennale 2025, which runs until November 2, and discuss the current state and future direction of contemporary craft. Participants will also visit Cheongju University to explore ways to foster a cooperative relationship between local governments and universities.

“Representatives from different cities will share a common perception of the value and potential of craft in developing integrated and creative cities,” said Cheongju Mayor Beomseok Lee, who serves as the Chairman of the Cheongju Craft Biennale Organizing Committee. “Based on solidarity with craft cities and organizations around the world, we will enhance the global profile of Korean craft and fulfill the role of Cheongju as a global craft leader to establish craft as a sustainable culture in the lives of citizens.”

This forum, where city administrative leaders and cultural experts around the world will come together to discuss solidarity, cooperation, and shared growth for global craft cities, will be held from October 30 (Thu) to October 31 (Fri), 2025 at Culture Factory in Cheongju, the Republic of Korea, where the 2025 Cheongju Craft Biennale currently takes place.

