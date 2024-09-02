Agoda Reveals Malaysians looking overseas for upcoming Malaysia Day – over 2.5x more international accommodation searches

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed an increasing number of Malaysians are searching for international travel for the upcoming Malaysia Day long weekend. Agoda data shows over two-and-a-half-fold increase (167%) in searches compared to last year’s Malaysia Day holidays.

The holiday, which falls on September 16, has often been a time for family and friends to gather, but Agoda’s insights indicate an increasing number of Malaysians are considering celebrating the public holiday by going abroad.

Agoda’s search data reveals an upward trend in Malaysian international travel interest around this time, with Thailand emerging as a top destination. Three Thai cities, Hat Yai, Krabi, and Phuket, feature prominently in the top five dream destinations for Malaysians, with Hat Yai recording the highest increase in accommodation searches compared to 2023.

Of the ten most popular destinations for Malaysians, these are the five destinations which saw the highest year-on-year increase in searches:

Hat Yai, Thailand (+516%) Krabi, Thailand (+328%) Hong Kong, SAR China (+259%) Phuket, Thailand (+202%) Tokyo, Japan (+146%)

* Compared to Malaysia Day 2023

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda said, “Public holidays that form long weekends often cause an uptick in travel activity. From Hat Yai, which was recently revealed to be the most affordable destination in Asia by Agoda, to the beautiful beaches of Krabi and Phuket, Thailand’s diverse attractions make it a favored choice for Malaysian travelers during this period. The warm and sunny weather make it easier for travelers to explore and truly enjoy the sights these destinations have to offer.”

The most popular destinations indicate that Malaysians aren’t just looking to relax but also to explore cultural and culinary experiences. Thailand, Hong Kong and Japan offer beautiful sights, a variety of cultural activities as well as a plethora of tasty treats to cater to the interest of the Malaysian travelers.

