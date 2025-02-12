Agoda Unveils the Most Romantic Valentine’s Day Destinations for Couples in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed the top five most romantic domestic destinations for South Korean couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Seoul has been named the most popular city, followed by Jeju, Busan, Incheon, and Gangneung. This ranking showcases preferences for a variety of romantic getaways, from city staycations to beach resorts.

With Valentine’s Day falling on a Friday, couples in South Korea have the perfect opportunity to celebrate with romantic staycations and local trips. According to Agoda data, there has been a 54% increase in accommodation searches for domestic destinations.

Agoda recommends these five destinations where couples can celebrate their love:

Seoul

A city where modern charm meets traditional beauty, Seoul offers couples the perfect rendezvous with romantic walks along the Han River and night views from Namsan Tower. The city is filled with vibrant spots for intimate get-togethers. Couples can enjoy a bike date along the Han River or visit various eateries and cafes together.

Jeju

Boasting pristine nature with blue seas and majestic mountains, Jeju is the perfect romantic retreat for couples. The beautiful scenery of Hallasan and sunsets on the beach make tender moments even more special. Walking along the beach or climbing an oreum together will create unforgettable memories.

Busan

Haeundae Beach and the night view of Gwangandaegyo Bridge make Busan a romantic travel destination. A relaxing walk with the sea as a backdrop or a romantic dinner offers couples magical moments.

Incheon

Incheon’s Chinatown and Songdo Central Park are places to enjoy a unique romance. Various activities await where tender moments can be shared amidst the city’s unique charm. A leisurely walk in Songdo Central Park and a beach drive in Wolmido provide the perfect date activities for couples.

Gangneung

The beautiful beaches of Gangneung and the attractions of Coffee Street offer couples a perfect romantic trip. Couples can enjoy the sunrise on the beach or savor the charm of Gangneung with a cup of coffee in this place where nature and culture blend.

Lee Joonhwan, Country Director, South Korea at Agoda said, “Agoda offers the perfect mix of accommodations and activities in various romantic destinations, from the city of love, Seoul, to the natural beauty of Jeju, to make this Valentine’s Day even more special for couples.”

Agoda provides over 5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, offering the convenience of booking everything at once to help couples create even more special moments for Valentine’s Day. More information can be found on Agoda.com, and the best deals are available on Agoda’s mobile app.

