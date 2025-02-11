Major deal a-peel: Apple’s MacBook Air is $200 off for Presidents’ Day

Whether you’re the proud owner of an aging Mac or a curious PC user, the time to upgrade your gear is now. As part of this year’s Presidents’ Day sales, the upgraded 2022 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM can be yours for just $799 — $200 off at Amazon. Stream shows, video chat with friends and catch up on emails easily with this Apple powerhouse.

Why is this a good Presidents’ Day deal? 💰

Sales on Apple products are hit and miss (often more miss), but this MacBook is a surprising $200 off, marking one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. Since it’s a 2022 model, stock is limited — so when it’s gone, it’s gone. At $799, you’re paying $100 less than you would for the 8GB RAM model, but with double the memory, Apple’s lightning-fast M2 chip, a lightweight design and battery life that lasts for days (you can always buy an external hard drive, you can’t buy external RAM).

Why do I need this? 🤔

When it comes to high-performance laptops, there’s a reason the MacBook Air is always in the conversation. In addition to some truly impressive specs, it comes with a Liquid Retina Display that makes everything — text, colors, video and so on — remarkably clear, crisp and vibrant. This model has a 13.6-inch screen, but there are larger options if you need more space.

There’s a front-facing camera for video calls and meetings that captures content in 1080p resolution — that’s high-def. If you have an iPhone or iPad, all three devices are designed to work together seamlessly. Transfer content from one to the other with ease, or open a webpage on your laptop and keep reading on your phone when you leave the house.

This MacBook Air gets up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, and at only 2.7 pounds, it’s easy to grab and go. Apple’s M2 chip is particularly efficient, giving this computer some of the best staying power of any Apple device on the market.

The MacBook Air is ultra-portable at just 2.7 pounds. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 800 reviews have awarded this model five stars — not unexpected for a MacBook.

Pros 👍

“I had never considered a Mac before, I was a lifelong Windows user,” said one convert. “I’m setting up for part-time freelancing. … I took the chance, and couldn’t be more pleased! Not only have I not slowed it down yet, but this fan-less machine base [hasn’t] even gotten warm once! Super-fast feather-light workhorse! I’m still getting used to the [operating system] but that’s been easier than I thought as well.”

“I did a massive amount of research on what I would need in a computer,” said another buyer. “I mostly use one for Word, Excel and financial documents. I needed a computer that would be in my budget, would be fast and effective, but also would meet all of my needs for maintaining my household and doing different projects for work and school. This has fit the bill beautifully. It runs well, has an amazing screen and picture, and is so much faster than my previous one!”

Another fan raved: “Love how slim and lightweight this is. If you own an iPhone, the integration is perfect. You can manage your messages, calls and emails on this device. Everything syncs up beautifully! … I am shocked at how fast this machine moves and what quality the hidden speakers are. Phone calls and FaceTime are flawless. The new webcam is a welcome upgrade and the notch for it is subtle. The trackpad and keyboard are top-notch and respond perfectly. This is worth every penny. … No more Windows stuff for me.”

“My children are using these for their school and sometimes to play online games,” a parent shared. “They had never used a Mac before but had used iPads, and had a small learning curve for these and were quickly comfortable using them on a daily basis.”

Cons 👎

Of course, even MacBooks aren’t perfect. “This laptop is much more powerful, light, sleek and the keyboard is great,” wrote another shopper. “My only gripe is that, when closed, the lid is slightly not lining up with the base. It is off very slightly.”

“Expensive but the best,” said a final fan. “Probably one of the better Apple light-duty laptops [I’ve] owned in last couple decades. Apple laptops are expensive compared to Windows products. The annualized life-cycle cost is higher than comparable non-Apple products because Apple makes their expensive products vintage too quickly (seems like planned obsolescence).”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

