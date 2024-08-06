Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Google search engine
HomeTravelAirbnb supply is outstripping demand, says Needham's Bernie McTernan
Travel

Airbnb supply is outstripping demand, says Needham’s Bernie McTernan

admin
By admin
0
2

Share

Closing Bell: Overtime

Bernie McTernan, Needham Senior Analyst, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk Airbnb’s quarterly results and stock reaction.

03:18

3 minutes ago

Source

Previous article
Travel in comfort with these flight-crew-approved trip essentials, all on sale
Next article
Federal safety hearing over 737 Max blowout puts Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems factories in spotlight
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024