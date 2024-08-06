Federal safety hearing over 737 Max blowout puts Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems factories in spotlight

Jennifer Homendy, Chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, speaks during investigative hearing, into the blowout of a left mid exit door plug on a Boeing 737-9 MAX during Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 flight on January 5, 2024, at the National Transportation Safety Board headquarters in Washington D.C. United States on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Bryan Olin Dozier/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A Boeing safety executive told a federal safety hearing on Tuesday that the company is working on design changes to avoid a repeat of the near catastrophic blowout of a door plug from a practically new 737 Max 9 at the start of the year.

The National Transportation Safety Board — the body in charge of aviation accident investigations in the U.S. — released more than 3,000 pages of documents ahead its full two-day hearing about Flight 1282, including interviews with employees at Boeing and its beleaguered fuselage maker Spirit AeroSystems , some of which pointed to rework.

“I just want a word of caution here, this is not a PR campaign for Boeing,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said. “This is an investigation on what happened on Jan. 5. Understand?”

Bolts that were meant to hold the door in place weren’t attached, according to preliminary investigation results. While there were no serious injuries, the accident put the spotlight back on Boeing’s safety procedures and a series of manufacturing flaws that required changes at the company’s factories, including what led up to the door plug getting removed, but not secured last year.

“They are working on some design changes that will allow the door, the plug, to not be closed if there is any issue, until it is firmly secure,” said Elizabeth Lund, who heads safety for Boeing’s commercial airplane unit. The changes would be implemented within the year, Lund said.