Airlines cancel flights as airports experience ‘major disruptions’ over protests, strikes

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nationwide strikes and protests over Belgium’s reform plans caused flight disruptions at two major airports and troubles on public transport on Tuesday, with police there using tear gas and a water cannon to try to disperse crowds, The Associated Press reported.

Minor scuffles broke out between police and protesters, some of whom played drums and horns and set off flares and smoke bombs as they chanted against cuts to social welfare programs. The unusually large protest crippled traffic in the heart of the Belgian capital, blocking major roads. Strikes led to the cancellation of many flights.

Organizers estimated more than 150,000 people joined the demonstration, while the police put the crowd at 80,000.

‘IT’S NUTS’: SKY-HIGH LAS VEGAS PRICES STUN VISITORS AS TRAVEL PRO GIVES TIPS TO FIGHT BACK

Police vehicles were seen chasing protesters. Officers who were out of uniform but identified by their red arm bands detained protesters, tying their hands with plastic bands.

At one point, police officers on bicycles sheltered inside a hotel from a large group of protesters.

The protesters have been demonstrating across Brussels center, between Gare du Nord and Gare du Midi train stations, Reuters reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The protest was organized by Belgium’s three major trade organizations.

As the demonstrators blocked busy roads, about 25 people were detained by police for setting fires on Brussels’ populated boulevards, according to Reuters.

“We unfortunately expect major disruptions to our airport operations.”

The Brussels Airport issued a warning to flyers that departing passenger flights might be canceled.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

“Due to the national industrial action on Tuesday 14 October in which the staff of the security service provider is participating, we unfortunately expect major disruptions to our airport operations on that day,” the airport posted on their website.

In 2024, a total of 23.6 passengers traveled through Brussels Airport, according to its website.

The second-largest airport in the European country, Charleroi Airport, has also canceled flights due to lack of staff.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Brussels Airport was in consultation with airlines in an attempt to persuade them not to operate any departing flights on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

“As departing passenger flights are canceled, cancellations are also possible on some arriving flights,” said the airport.

Major air carrier Brussels Airlines heeded the call, writing, “We are forced to cancel all departing flights and a significant number of arriving flights that day.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The airport said it expected a “busy day” on Wednesday.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed reporting.

Source