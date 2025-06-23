Airlines divert, cancel more Middle East flights after Iran attacks U.S. military base

Airlines diverted more flights in the Middle East on Monday after Iran’s armed forces said the country launched a missile strike on a U.S. military base in Qatar, as the region’s military conflict continued to disrupt flights.

More than 20 commercial aircraft bound for Doha, Qatar, diverted, while another four heading to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates turned around, according to aviation data firm Cirium. Meanwhile, flight-tracking platform Flightradar24 said airspace over the UAE was temporarily closed. Reuters reported that the island nation of Bahrain also closed its airspace temporarily.

Dubai-based Emirates said that some of its aircraft rerouted on Monday and told customers that some delays or longer flights are possible as it will operate its schedule as planned but with “flight paths well distanced from conflict areas.”

Air India said it has halted all flights in and out of the region and to and from the east coast of North America and Europe “until further notice.”

“Our India-bound flights from North America are diverting back to their respective origins and others are being diverted back to India or re-routed away from the closed airspaces,” Air India said in a post on X. “We request the understanding of all passengers who may be affected by this disruption that’s beyond an airline’s control.”

The carrier had previously announced some schedule cuts for enhanced safety checks after the deadly crash of one of its Boeing 787s shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad in western India earlier this month. The cause of that crash is still under investigation.

British Airways said Monday it is canceling its Doha flights through Wednesday “following the latest developments.”

“Safety is always our highest priority,” it said. “We are contacting our customers to advise them of their options and will keep the situation under review.”