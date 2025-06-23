Michael Kors is selling a $398 crossbody bag for just $69, and fans say it’s ‘exceptional’

We’ve all been there. You’re in the middle of an errand and have to dig through your bottomless pit of a bag to find your credit card or keys. Then the strap slips off your shoulder, sending your (again, bottomless pit of a) bag cascading to the floor, and you have to start all over again. It’s frustrating and just plain annoying. And the exact reason why you’ll find me rocking a crossbody bag nearly every time I leave the house. It allows me to be hands-free while carrying only the essentials, which keeps me organized. So, when I saw that Michael Kors was selling a timeless crossbody for less than $70, I immediately added it to my cart.

Michael Kors Outlet Who couldn’t use a classic black bag? Wear this timeless purse when running errands, going on a date or exploring a new city — and enjoy being hands-free! $69 at Michael Kors Outlet

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Medium Saffiano Crossbody Bag typically retails for a pretty penny at $398, but it’s currently marked down to $69 — that’s a steep 82% off. Scoring a 100% leather bag for under $100 is notable, but this deal is even rarer.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This minimal crossbody has a lot going for it. It’s small, but not too tiny. It comes in only two colors, but black and brown are wildly versatile. You can wear it as a shoulder bag, thanks to the adjustable strap, and inside you’ll find three card slots for your ID and credit cards. It’s basic in the best way.

But that’s not to say it isn’t pretty enough for an evening out — this bag can be styled for any occasion. While simple in design, the gold hardware accents on the strap, zipper and front-facing logo keep it feeling luxe. Think of this crossbody as your favorite little black dress. You can wear it out to dinner or pack it for vacation. It’ll look good wherever you wear it.

What reviewers say 💬

I’m not the only fan of this petite bag — the style has earned more than 1,400 five-star ratings and plenty of positive reviews.

One fan raved, “Michael Kors NEVER disappoints with his products! My medium Saffiano is the perfect size for an everyday purse. It fits all of my basic necessities, and I love how even if I leave it unzipped, the items do not fall out.”

“Beautiful and well-made. My sister saw this purse right after it got delivered and had me immediately order one for her,” shared another five-star customer.

“The quality is exceptional. It’s the perfect size for carrying essentials while still feeling sleek and stylish. I’ve received so many compliments on it,” wrote another pleased fan.

However, some shoppers warn that the leather is on the stiffer side: “I purchased this crossbody for traveling. However, I had to shove my phone in every time. The material is very stiff, making it hard to maneuver things around.”

Michael Kors

