HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Airport Dimensions, the global airport experience leader, are pleased to announce a partnership with Southern Airports Services Joint Stock Company (SASCO), Vietnam’s leading airport commercial services provider. This collaboration will leverage each organization’s expertise to solidify and further enhance the market leading position in Vietnam. The first project delivered through this partnership will be the refurbishment of the Rose Lounge at Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN) in Ho Chi Minh City.



Airport Dimensions and SASCO join forces to drive innovation in Vietnam

Airport Dimensions will partner with SASCO on lounges throughout Vietnam, bringing world-class operational expertise to support the country’s growing status as a regional hub for business and tourism. This three-way collaboration will unite world-class operational excellence with expert local stakeholders to enhance the airport experience as Vietnam opens up to increased international investment, in line with the forecast from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) that Vietnam is expected to become the 5th fastest-growing aviation market globally by 2035 with an estimated 150 million passengers projected to travel through its airports annually.

This partnership with SASCO is part of Airport Dimensions’ broader strategy of rapid expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market. This latest project follows the successful opening of the Kyra Lounge and Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club in Hong Kong, marking a significant milestone in its growth across the region. With every new acquisition and partnership, Airport Dimensions continues to build its reputation for delivering world-class airport experiences tailored to the unique demands of each market. The partnership with SASCO reinforces the company’s commitment to expanding its award-winning lounge network and offering travelers in the APAC region unparalleled comfort, convenience, and innovation.

With a leading vision and distinction for excellence, SASCO is the pioneer in establishing and developing the business lounge service system in Vietnam. Currently, SASCO operates 10 lounges at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, 2 lounges at Cam Ranh International Airport, and 1 lounge at Phu Quoc International Airport, all of which are recognized for their superior service standards. Among these, the Le Saigonnais and Jasmine Halal Lounge have been honored as the Best Business Lounges in Asia by the prestigious international aviation service magazine – PAX International in 2021 and 2023. Jasmine Halal Lounge is the first business lounge in Vietnam specifically designed for Muslim passengers, marking a significant milestone in the aviation service industry in Vietnam. Notably, the Prime Lounge, which was launched in 2023 to celebrate SASCO’s 30th anniversary of establishment and development, reaffirms SASCO’s distinctive and superior reputation by offering unique cultural experiences, exquisite Vietnamese cuisine, a buffet of Asian and European dishes, an à la carte menu, and a premium bar.

Errol McGlothan, President EMEA and APAC at Airport Dimensions, said: “Vietnam is an exciting market, and we’re thrilled to partner with SASCO to bring our global expertise to this rapidly growing region. As the aviation sector in Vietnam continues to expand fueled by rising tourism and increased foreign investment, we are dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative airport experiences that boost customer satisfaction and create new non-aeronautical revenue opportunities for airports. The transformation of the Rose Lounge is just the beginning, and we look forward to setting a new standard for airport lounges in Vietnam and the region.”

Mr. Nguyen Van Hung Cuong, CEO of SASCO, stated that “the partnership with Airport Dimensions is part of the strategy to position SASCO’s business lounge system as “Elite privileges for boundless experiences”. The ultimate goal of this exclusive collaboration is to generate new value for both parties. First and foremost, SASCO aims to deliver the best experiences for both domestic and international customers. Furthermore, we contribute to enhancing the status and competitive capabilities of Vietnam’s airport services. SASCO will collaborate with Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and other partners in the aviation and travel industries to thrive on the path of global economic integration”.

Airport Dimensions has a track record of delivering footfall through its lounges because they are the preferred destination for millions of Priority Pass and LoungeKey members. These new Vietnam locations will join its award-winning network of lounges and experiences at major airports such as Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, Boston, Dallas and San Francisco.

The Rose Lounge refurbishment will combine local design influences with the high standards of comfort, convenience and hospitality that define each of the partners in this joint venture. Travelers can expect premium seating, tailored spaces for relaxation or work, and enhanced digital services designed to improve the overall passenger experience.

About Airport Dimensions

Airport Dimensions believes that journeys should be better for the traveler and more profitable to the airport. That’s why the company continuously seeks ways to open new aspects of customer engagement – using a mix of enriching physical experiences and innovative digital services. Airport Dimensions aims to improve the traveler experience at each turn – from comfortable lounges to restful sleep pods, and convenient food ordering to contactless collection of duty free – all while helping airports maximize non-aeronautical revenue opportunities, retain airlines, and become more competitive.

Airport Dimensions operates 66 airport lounges and experiences, including those in development, located across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

Across the network, Airport Dimensions work with over 40 airports and multiple airline partners to deliver award-winning hospitality experiences to millions of travelers. Most recently, it’s Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at BOS was awarded Best Lounge Experience 2024 by Airport Experience News, Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at HKG earned the title of APAC Lounge of the Year as part of the Priority Pass Excellence Awards 2024, and Club Aspire at LHR recognized as Europe’s Leading Airport Lounge 2024 at the World Travel Awards.

Airport Dimensions is a Collinson Group company.

About SASCO:

Southern Airports Services Joint Stock Company (SASCO) is the leading provider of airport services in Vietnam. With over 30 years of experience, SASCO has established an advanced, diverse and rich in local cultural identity commercial service ecosystem at the airport, providing passengers with satisfying experiences and beautiful emotions on every journey through Tan Son Nhat, the gateway of Ho Chi Minh City.

SASCO’s diverse, high-quality service system includes: SASCO Business Lounge system; Retail system (an international standard duty-free retail chain and a diverse, high-end merchandise and handicrafts store chain); L’Azure Resort & Spa in Phu Quoc; transportation and travel services; F&B system; and the production and supply of inflight meals, traditional fish sauce, etc.

Notably, SASCO business lounge is recognized as one of the leading in Vietnam in terms of capability and service standards.

In 2021 and 2023, the Le Saigonnais and Jasmine within SASCO’s business lounge system were honored by PAX magazine as the Best Business Lounge in Asia.

In celebration of 30 years (1993-2023), SASCO proudly unveiled the Prime Lounge – Elite Lifestyle Privilege, elevating airport services with a distinctive cultural touch. With the presence of Bat Trang ceramic, Nha Xa silk and artistic lacquerware, customers have the chance to experience Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage through delicate contemporary artworks, showcasing the nation’s longstanding traditions.

In 2024, with the aspiration to soar higher and seize the development opportunities in the aviation industry, SASCO has leveraged its pioneering spirit and sustainable development strategy to enhance resources, focus on improving service quality, maintain its leading position at Tan Son Nhat, and expand its market share and business areas both within and outside the aviation sector, especially at Terminal T3, Tan Son Nhat, and Long Thanh Airport in the future.

Source