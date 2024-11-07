Struggling with constant aches? Rather than heading straight for those pain meds, consider a heating pad.

“Heat therapy is a very popular and effective method for managing acute and chronic pain, musculoskeletal injuries and even menstrual cramps,” explains Simran Malhotra, MD, DipABLM, CHWC, board-certified physician and founder of Wellness By Lifestyle MD. “It works through increasing blood flow and circulation to the area, relaxing muscles, reducing stiffness and altering our pain receptors. Heat therapy can [also] reduce stress by relaxing the body, which ultimately may improve sleep and quality of life.” Plus, unlike many other pain treatments, heating pads provide relief with minimal risk of serious side effects.

Elizabeth C. Gardner, MD, YSM orthopedic surgeon and head team physician for Yale Athletics, recommends heat therapy before workouts, as it can reduce muscle stiffness and improve flexibility.

With options from simple rice packs to advanced infrared devices, there’s a heating pad for every need. Electric versions offer adjustable temperatures and come in different sizes, while infrared ones are typically more costly but may offer deeper relief for severe pain.

To help narrow things down, we spoke to four experts, researched over 20 brands and tested 13 products. Here are our top picks of the best heating pads of 2024.

Best overall heating pad

Pure Enrichment Dimensions: 24 inches x 12 inches | Corded/cordless: corded | # of heat settings: 6 | Auto shutoff: yes | Special features: LCD controller, micro plush fabric, storage bag From achy legs to chronic low back pain, the Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Heating Pad is a versatile electric heating pad that won’t break the bank. The pad is comfortable and easy to use, thanks to its machine-washable micro plush fabric, extra-long cord, six heat settings and LCD controller. During testing, I was impressed by how quickly it heated up — under 30 seconds — and how evenly the heat was distributed throughout the pad. One 5-star reviewer says, “This is the most amazing heating pad ever… Heats quickly (just seconds after plugging in)… The control is easy to use… You can choose the auto off feature (turns off in 2hrs) or choose ‘stay on’… It has 6 heat settings… but you’ll probably find #3 will be adequate warmth… I chose the green… Very nice color and so soft too. … I liked it so much I bought another one in blue…” I like a high level of heat, especially on my back and hips. Despite offering six heat settings, I never had to go higher than level 4 to feel relief. While this pad is designed for the entire body, I found it awkward when used on my neck and shoulders. And for lower back pain, I didn’t like it quite as much as some of the wearable options I tried. If you’d rather not purchase multiple site-specific heating pads, this is a solid, versatile option that covers a lot of ground. Pros Intuitive LCD controller simplifies selecting preferred heat setting

Extra-long cord

Included storage bag

Comfortable and machine-washable micro plush fabric

Heats up quickly and evenly

5-year manufacturer’s warranty Cons Not the best fit for neck and shoulder pain

Requires a power outlet $35 at Amazon

More heating pads we like in 2024

Attmu Dimensions: 12 inches x 7.5 inches | Corded/cordless: cordless | # of heat settings: none | Auto shutoff: no | Special features: included knitted cover The Attmu Hot Water Bottle with Knitted Cover offers a classic, effective — and affordable — way to soothe sore muscles. Unlike traditional hot water bottles, this option is made from a recyclable thermoplastic material that retains heat for longer. During testing, I was surprised by how hot the bottle remained after 30 minutes, and even after three hours, it was still plenty warm. I appreciated the wide mouth, which makes it easy to fill, and the stylish knitted cover that helps protect your skin from burns. It can also be used as a cold pack by filling it two-thirds full with water and stashing it in the freezer for a few hours. I found the hot water bottle impressively versatile. While it isn’t as contouring as some other microwavable heating pad options, it was plenty comfortable and stable on my lower back. It’s become my go-to for sore feet after chasing around toddlers all day. According to online reviews, it’s well-made and long-lasting. One reviewer states, “We’ve had ours for 5 years. It’s really sturdy and stays hot for a while.” While I’ve only had mine for a month or so, so far, it appears to be quite durable and I haven’t had any issues with leaks. That said, the manufacturer recommends replacing the hot water bottle every two years. Pros Costs less than $10

Comfortable knitted cover to protect skin from heat

Wide mouth makes it easy to fill

Suitable for hot or cold therapy

Retains heat longer than bean- or rice-filled microwavable pads Cons Doesn’t contour to the body, so may move

Should be replaced every two years $9 at Amazon

SunnyBay Dimensions: 26 inches x 5 inches | Corded/cordless: cordless | # of heat settings: heat intensity varies by microwave time | Auto shutoff: no | Special features: dual hot and cold functionality, weighted for extra compression One of my biggest gripes with microwavable heating pads for neck pain is that they’re too short to wrap around without falling off or too large and bulky to wear comfortably. Big news: I’m happy to report that the SunnyBay ExtraLong Neck Heat Wrap provides total neck support without being awkward to wear. A 5-star Amazon reviewer noted, “This is seriously the best neck wrap. It’s so easy to use and I love that it’s unscented. It gets so warm and feels amazing. I love that the back is nice and wide so it fully covers my neck. So worth it!!” It’s slightly weighted, which keeps the pad in place and provides gentle compression — a feature I didn’t realize I needed, but now I don’t think I could go without. The combination of heat and compression has helped ease my neck and shoulder pain better than other microwavable pads I’ve tried in the past. Ready in under two minutes, the wrap heats up quickly and evenly. Thanks to its anti-pill fleece and T-shirt-like cotton, it’s comfortable to wear. While it’s marketed as a neck wrap, this flaxseed-filled microwavable pad can be used on nearly any area of your body, even as a cold compress to help reduce inflammation. As with all microwave heating pads, the biggest bummer is that it starts cooling down almost immediately after microwaving. The company claims that the wrap stays hot for up to 30 minutes. But during testing, it was noticeably cooler within 15 minutes after heating and by 20 minutes, most of the warmth had dissipated. Keep in mind: This pad provides moist heat, so it leaves your neck, or wherever you use it, a bit damp. Pros Added length enhances neck comfort

Lightly weighted for compression

Heats up quickly and evenly

Stays in place better than many other microwavable wraps

Versatile, full-body use

Suitable for cold therapy Cons Higher price point than similar pads

Loses heat noticeably after 15 to 20 minutes $24 at Amazon

HealthyLine Dimensions: 18 inches x 18 inches | Corded/cordless: corded | # of heat settings: temperatures up to 160°F | Auto shutoff: yes | Special features: natural gemstones, LED display controller, timer, deep penetrating far infrared rays therapy, available in other sizes and shapes Healthyline is a wellness company that stands out from its competitors by including natural gemstones in its infrared heating pads. Thanks to its longer wavelengths, infrared heat therapy can penetrate deeper into the body, making it more effective for soreness and chronic pain. Gemstones are naturally good conductors of heat, and studies have found hot stone therapy beneficial for musculoskeletal pain and general relaxation. The brand’s products combine these therapies and others in its mats to promote deeper muscle relaxation, improved circulation and increased flexibility. The Tao Mat is one of the company’s more affordable options and a great starting point if you’re not ready to spend hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars on a heating mat. The mat is aesthetically pleasing, with four types of gemstones studded along one side. The LED controller allows you to set the exact temperature you’d like, up to 160°F and has an auto-shutoff that can be extended to 12 hours for longer heating sessions. I tested the mat in multiple positions: reclining with my upper back on it, sitting on it and even using it as back support while working. The velcro straps let me quickly wrap it around my arm or leg, adding versatility I appreciated. It was noticeably more relaxing than other mats I tried, making it my go-to for unwinding, and I can see why the brand’s full-length mats are so highly rated. Pros Penetrates deeper into the skin for longer-lasting relief

Unlike cheaper models online, the mat contains natural gemstones

Versatile and comes with a travel bag

LED display controller allows you to set a specific temperature

Includes timer and auto-shutoff features

Lifetime trade-in and upgrade

90-day free trial

5-year warranty Cons Expensive

Takes slightly longer to warm up than other models

Can get heavy, especially the larger models

Doesn’t offer PEMF therapy $159 at Amazon

Sunbeam Dimensions: 23 inches x 15 inches | Corded/cordless: corded | # of heat settings: 4 | Auto shutoff: yes | Special features: wearable, contoured to the shape of the back, machine washable pad, dual hot and cold functionality Unlike the PureRadience Luxury Heating Pad below, the Sunbeam Heating Pad Back Wrap isn’t particularly stylish. However, we found it the most effective for easing low back pain. With a curved design that contours to your back, it’s secured with an adjustable waist strap. While some online reviewers complain that the pad doesn’t sit flush against their backs, I didn’t have any issues with fit. That said, the waist strap does fit tightly, which I found started to get uncomfortable after 30 minutes of use. Unlike other electric heating pads, which are typically best used in a reclined position, this wearable wrap can be worn sitting or standing, just make sure you aren’t too far from a power outlet. The back wrap offers four heat settings — high, medium, low and warm — that can be toggled using the remote. I like intense heat, and I found both the medium and high settings to be more than adequate. While this wrap isn’t cheap, as someone with constant low back pain from carrying and playing with my young kids all day, I think it’s worth every penny. Reviewers agree, with one stating, “Fantastic product, great heat level for pain relief compared to other products and very durable. Sunbeam hasn’t failed me yet!” Pros Hands-free wearable design with adjustable strap

Easy-to-use remote

Provides focused heat relief to the lower back

Moist heat and cool therapy options

Machine-washable

5-year limited warranty Cons Requires a power connection

Adjustable strap may not fit comfortably

Expensive, though often on sale $28 at Walmart

Pure Enrichment Dimensions: 31.5 inches x 24 inches | Corded/cordless: corded | # of heat settings: 6 | Auto shutoff: yes | Special features: faux fur full back wrap, included storage bag, LED controller The Pure Enrichment PureRadience Back and Neck Luxury Heating Pad is crafted with an ultra-soft, faux fur fabric and drapes around your entire back for a heating experience that can only be described as a warm hug. Unlike the Sunbeam back wrap, this luxury option is designed to provide full back, neck and shoulder relief. It cradles your shoulders and secures using a magnetic closure. At the bottom, there’s an adjustable waistband for a snug fit. This wearable pad includes six heat settings, which are adjusted using a sleek, round remote. It’s ready to go right out of the box, though, for moist heat, you can dampen the pad with a spray bottle before turning it on. During testing, I had difficulty getting it to fit as tightly as the Sunbeam back wrap. For that reason, I didn’t find the heat to be quite as intense. However, the temperature was still plenty high, and I felt the overall experience relaxing and effective for easing tension in my back. I also appreciated wearing the wrap while sitting at the computer without worrying about it falling off. Just keep in mind that the faux-fur fabric combined with heat makes this wrap very warm. While I enjoyed the warmth during cooler mornings and can see it being nice in winter, I don’t know how much I’d use it in the summer. Pros Sleek, circular LED controller that’s easy to use

Handless design that’s stylish and effective

Comfortable, full-back heat therapy

Moist and dry heat therapy options

Storage bag included

Machine-washable

5-year manufacturer’s warranty Cons Relatively expensive

Not as snug as other wraps, which some may prefer

Not intended for use on other areas $60 at Amazon

Slimpal Dimensions: 7.48 inches x 3.35 inches | Corded/cordless: cordless | # of heat settings: 4 | Auto shutoff: no | Special features: portable cordless design, three vibration settings, curved Offering a cordless, curved design, four heat settings and three vibration settings, the Slimpal Heat Pad is one of the best options for easing menstrual cramps. Thanks to its unique shape, the pack fits comfortably around your hips and secures easily with an adjustable strap. Turning on the pack is less intuitive than others, but luckily, it comes with a helpful instruction booklet that explains how to use the heat and vibration settings. I tested the Slimpal, along with a competitor product, during the first days of my period, when cramps were at their worst. Admittedly, I was apprehensive about how useful a fanny pack-like heating pad would be, but I was pleasantly surprised by how much I liked it. One 5-star reviewer says, “This portable, cordless heating pad not only delivers soothing heat but also features gentle vibrations that make a huge difference in easing the discomfort. The combination of heat and vibrations works wonders, providing deep relief that helps me get through even the toughest days.” I intended to wear the Slimpal for just 20 or 30 minutes while I worked. However, it was so comfortable and effective at easing my cramps that I kept it on for most of the morning and early afternoon while I sorted laundry and did other chores around the house. I’ve used it regularly on my lower back when I don’t want to be constrained by a plug-in heating wrap. Compared to the other portable heating pack I tried, the Slimpal was comfier to wear, and its heat was more evenly distributed. I also liked the intermittent vibration settings better. It’s important to note that the model I tested doesn’t come with an automatic shutoff feature (others from the brand do). According to the package, this is intentional for people who want all-day heat therapy, either for cramps or low back pain. Pros Curved design for a more comfortable fit

Cordless for use on the go

Multiple heat and vibration settings

Effective for both menstrual and lower back pain

Available in multiple styles and colors

Belt adjusts to fit waist sizes from 24 to 57 inches Cons Minimalistic display isn’t intuitive to use

Isn’t as versatile as others options $23 at Amazon

ThermaCare Dimensions: | Corded/cordless: cordless | # of heat settings: n/a | Auto shutoff: no | Special features: disposable, portable, patches available for other uses and sites ThermaCare is a well-known and trusted brand for on-the-go relief. The company’s single-use patches and wraps are site-specific, with options for neck, joint, muscle and menstrual pain. They’re easy to apply and available at most nationwide chains, including Target and Walmart. Each single-use patch is individually packaged, making them convenient for stashing in your gym bag or taking on vacation. To activate, simply tear open the pouch, peel away the paper and place the adhesive side either directly on your skin or over a layer of clothing. The patches can be worn for up to eight hours and are discarded after use. During testing, I found the patches easy to apply to my shoulder. The box states that the patches can take up to 30 minutes to reach therapeutic temperature but I experienced a noticeable increase in temperature within 10 minutes. After three hours of wear, the patch remained warm, though I wouldn’t describe it as hot. It was painless to remove, and my shoulder area felt noticeably more relaxed. That said, there are mixed reviews on the heat intensity of ThermaCare patches. Some online reviewers complain that they don’t get hot enough, while others find them too hot. Pros Portable, disposable patches

Easy to apply

Available in multiple styles to suit a wide range of uses, including wraps for shoulders and back

Widely available at grocery stores, Target and Walmart Cons Mixed reviews on heat intensity

Can take up to 30 minutes to reach therapeutic temperature $21 at Amazon

Types of heating pads

You’ll find a wide array of options designed for different needs, preferences and types of relief. Here’s a breakdown of the main types:

Electric: As the name implies, electric heating pads use electricity to heat. Most have to be plugged into a power source, though some are cordless and use rechargeable batteries. Chiropractor and osteopath Liza Egbogah, BSc, DC, DOMP says: “I typically recommend an electric heating pad since you can set them to the level of heat required. The heating with electric heating pads is also more evenly distributed.” They come in various sizes and shapes, including blankets and wraps, and typically allow you to adjust the temperature. Some include built-in massagers.

Microwavable: From old-school hot water bottles to snuggly stuffed animals, microwavable heating pads are convenient because they don’t require an outlet. These heating pads are typically filled with rice, seeds or clay beans, which become hot when microwaved. Some pads also include, or allow you to add, essential oils “for a spa-like experience,” explains Egbogah. Remember that these products can cool down relatively quickly and may not distribute heat as evenly compared to other types of pads.

Chemical (single-use): Single-use heating pads are known as chemical heating pads because they use a chemical reaction to create dry heat. These products don’t require a power source and can be easily taken on the go, making them a convenient and travel-friendly heating option. They come in various sizes and shapes based on intended use and placement. While some products are marketed as offering up to eight hours of relief, others are much more short-lasting. These patches also get mixed reviews on heat intensity.

Gels: Gel packs contain a gel and water combination that can be heated or cooled, making them a handy 2-in-1 pain treatment option. They’re a favorite of Gardner, who notes, “Gel pads are great because they can nicely conform to the shape of your body, often better than an electric pad. They are also cheap and convenient.”

Infrared: As explained by Gardener, infrared heating pads use infrared lights to penetrate deep under the skin and improve blood flow in the targeted area, making them a good option for severe pain. These products have been shown to help reduce inflammation and aid in muscle recovery. While pricey, some prefer these heating pads because they don’t get as hot as electric options and have a lower risk of burns. Still, because most products cost over $200, infrared heating pads aren’t the most economical. Gardner also adds, “[Infrared pads] typically require a flat surface for ideal use and don’t easily conform to the shape of your body.”

Factors to consider when purchasing a heating pad

Choosing the right heating pad can make a big difference in comfort and effectiveness, but it’s essential to think about what you need most in a heating pad. Here’s a look at key factors to consider:

Intended use: The most important factors to consider are the type and location of the pain as these will help you decide the type and size of heating pad to choose. For example, a contouring microwavable neck wrap might be your best option if you have neck pain, whereas chronic back pain may benefit from a wearable electric pad.

Temperature settings: Many electric and infrared heating pads offer temperature control, a feature that all our experts agree is worth the money from a comfort and safety perspective.

Safety features: If you’re looking for an electric or infrared heating pad, you’ll also want to consider whether a product offers certain safety features. According to Gardener, “When purchasing a heating pad, it’s important to ensure that it has either automatic shutoff or a timer.” These features can help minimize the risk of burns and the pad starting a fire.

Dry vs. moist heat: Heating pads vary in the type of heat they provide. Dry heat products, such as chemical (single-use) packets and many electric heating pads, generally heat up quickly and are easy to use. Many people also like dry heat for its immediate relief. However, moist-heat products take longer to heat and typically don’t last as long. However, it’s thought that moist heat penetrates deeper into the skin for longer-lasting relief. In addition to gel packs, you can purchase microwavable and electric moist heat packs and wraps.

Cover material: Many heating pads have covers to protect your skin from direct contact with the heat source. Because you’ll be using your pad often, you’ll want to choose one that feels soft and won’t irritate your skin. According to Nelin Krull, MS, physiotherapist and co-owner of Myofascial Release Mississauga, a removable and washable cover is also helpful for keeping your heating pad in good shape for long-term use.

Additional features: Are you OK with being tethered to an outlet if it means having adjustable temperature settings? Or do you prefer an on-the-go option with a machine-washable cover? Whether you want a cordless option is an important consideration that will help narrow down your selection. You’ll also want to consider whether other features, such as built-in massagers, dual heat and cold capabilities or timers, are worth paying more for.

Price: Heat therapy products vary in price depending on their size, type, material and special features. Keep in mind that some products can be purchased using a Flexible or Health Savings Account (FSA or HSA).

How we chose

With countless heating pad options on the market, we talked to chiropractors, osteopaths, physicians and physiotherapists to learn what to look for and better understand the various options.

We then scoured hundreds of online reviews and talked with friends and families to determine which brands and products should be on our radar. Using this information, we selected 13 heating pads to test.

During testing, pads were used multiple times and for at least 30 minutes a pop for three weeks.

The writer, Kelli McGrane, is a registered dietitian, wellness journalist and busy working mom. Growing up playing sports and skiing, she’s no stranger to heating pads and has relied on them for years to help soothe achy legs and inflamed IT bands. More recently, after two pregnancies in three years and now two energetic toddlers to carry and chase around, McGrane’s neck and back were more than ready for some TLC in the form of heat therapy.

FAQs

How long is it safe to use a heating pad?

It’s recommended to limit heating pad use to 15 or 20 minutes at a time.

Can I sleep with a heating pad?

Because of safety concerns, you should never fall asleep with a heating pad. Sleeping with a heating pad, especially if it doesn’t have an automatic turn-off feature, could burn your skin. Additionally, electric heating blankets can start a fire when left unattended and improperly shut down and stored.

What are the benefits of moist heat therapy?

Compared to dry heat, moist heat penetrates into deep muscle tissue faster. It can help relax tight muscles and reduce inflammation. As a result, moist heat is particularly effective for reducing pain, including muscle soreness after exercise and improving mobility.

How do I clean my heating pad?

Many products have removable covers that can be machine-washed and tumble-dried on low; follow the manufacturer’s directions. Important: Make sure to shut off an electric heating pad and unplug the connector before removing the cover.

Are heating pads safe for people with certain medical conditions?

Heating pads may not be safe for those with open wounds, neuropathy, peripheral arterial disease and certain heart issues. Some skin conditions, like eczema, may worsen with exposure to dry heat. If you have a medical condition, talk to a health care provider to determine whether heat therapy is safe and appropriate.

Other products we tested

Geniani King Size Heating Pad : This model was a close contender for our best overall pick, nearly tying with Pure Enrichment’s Pure Relief pad. Like the Pure Relief, this electric pad from Geniani features a soft, oversize design ideal for multiple body areas, and it’s similarly priced with a user-friendly remote. Ultimately, the deciding factor was the number of heat settings, with Geniani offering only three levels compared to Pure Enrichment’s six.

Healthyline Portable Heated Gemstone Pad : This infrared belt isn’t cheap, but if you like the idea of gemstone therapy paired with infrared, it’s worth the splurge. It can be plugged into an outlet or connected to a rechargeable power source for freedom of movement. After just one use, I could feel less tension in my lower back, with relief that lasted longer than other heating pads I tried. If it weren’t for the high cost, it would’ve been my pick as the best for low back pain.

Yeamon Portable Cordless Heating Pad : This is a portable electric heating pad designed to ease menstrual and lower back pains. While we found it effective in providing targeted heat, the Slimpal was overall more comfortable, and we found the Yeamon’s vibration settings to be a bit too intense and not as helpful.

SuzziPad Microwavable Heating Pad : The SuzziPad is a flexible microwavable heating pad with a double-sided fabric design for added comfort and heat retention. While we liked how well the pad contoured to the body, its shorter length made it harder to wrap around our tester’s neck without falling off.

Hyperice Venom 2: Designed to be worn around your lower back, the Hyperice Venom pairs advanced heat technology with vibration to help reduce muscle tension and knots. According to tester Laura Williams, “It’s a good, high-quality, well-made and effective device that does what it says it will do. But its price is high, and even knowing it’s a good device, I wonder if there aren’t similar items that are less expensive that could do the job almost as well.”

Meet our experts

Liza Egbogah, BSc, DC, DOMP, chiropractor and osteopath

Elizabeth C. Gardner MD, YSM orthopedic surgeon and head team physician for Yale Athletics

Nelin Krull MS, physiotherapist and co-owner of Myofascial Release Mississauga

Simran Malhotra MD, DipABLM, CHWC, board-certified physician and founder of Wellness By LifestyleMD

