Airport security could stop you if traveling with wrapped Christmas presents. Here’s why

You might want to reconsider making your Christmas gifts look tree-ready as the TSA could unwrap those presents when you go through a security checkpoint before your flight.

In fact, the TSA has its own sort of “naughty-or-nice list” for travelers to take a look at before jetting off on holiday adventures.

“In the event that there is an alarm that needs to be resolved in checked or carry-on bags, TSA advises passengers not to wrap gifts prior to their flights,” a TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital via email.

FLIGHT PASSENGERS CAN BE DENIED BOARDING IF THEY DON’T FOLLOW THESE RULES, TRAVEL EXPERT WARNS

“When there is an alarm that must be resolved, often the only way that a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) has available is to see the item that caused the alarm. If a package is wrapped, then the TSO must unwrap it for inspection,” the spokesperson added.

It might be worth waiting to add the final touches to your gift upon arrival or try packaging your gift in a way that is easier to see what is inside.

“What TSA recommends, is either wait to wrap the gifts after the airport checkpoint or place the item inside a gift bag so that it can be inspected without having to dismantle the wrapping paper,” the TSA spokesperson said.

ARIZONA FLIGHT PASSENGER GOES VIRAL AFTER LEAVING UNMARKED POWDERY SUBSTANCE IN LUGGAGE, TSA INSPECTS HER BAGS

It is also important to know if your gift will pass the TSA naughty-or-nice list, also known as the prohibited list, so you know if it is best to pack in your carry-on or checked bag.

Classic holiday gifts have some specific rules that you will want to make mention of or else “the Grinch will be paying you a visit at the checkpoint and you may opt to leave your prized snow globe behind,” TSA’s website says.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Small snow globes that appear to contain less than 3.4 ounces of liquid, approximately the size of a tennis ball, are allowed to be packed in your carry-on if the entire snow globe can fit into a quart-sized plastic bag. Larger snow globes must be placed in your checked bag, according to the TSA.

Advent calendars, another staple holiday gift, are allowed in your carry-on without any fear of the 24 flaps being opened.

Electronic items are a very popular present during the holiday season, and there are various rules that flyers must be aware of when traveling with electronics.

“Electronics are popular gifts and can travel in carry-on luggage. However, all electronics larger than a cell phone should be placed in a bin with nothing above or below it so that TSA can get a good X-ray image to ensure that it has not been tampered with. So if you have a tablet, laptop or the latest gaming console, you can carry it onto the airplane,” according to a TSA press release.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle .

“With electronics often come batteries and ‘dry’ ones such as AA, AAA, 9-volt, C and D batteries can all be carried through a checkpoint. Lithium batteries with 100 watt hours or less installed in a device are okay, but loose lithium batteries are prohibited in checked bags.”

Drones can also be packed in a carry-on, but the TSA recommends looking into drone-specific policies with your airline.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you are unsure about whether your holiday gift will be on the naughty-or-nice list, check out the TSA’s “What can I bring?” page or message @AskTSA on X.

Source