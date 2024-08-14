Thursday, August 15, 2024
Alaska Airlines flight attendants reject new contract, union says there’s ‘more work to do’

By admin
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER aircraft on the tarmac at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) in Seattle, Washington, US, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. 

David Ryder | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Alaska Airlines flight attendants rejected a new labor deal that would have come with immediate raises averaging more than 24%, their union said Wednesday, setting both sides up for more talks as a merger with Hawaiian Airlines looms.

The union and the company had reached a tentative “record” agreement in June, which included boarding pay, as well as back pay, on top of average pay increases of about 32% over the three-year deal, according to the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.

“There is more work to do,” the union said, adding that it will survey members to “determine key issues and return to the table to address them.”

The airline said in a statement: “We remain committed to reaching an agreement that reflects the critical role of our flight attendants and is good for Alaska’s long-term success.”

Airline workers across the industry have pushed their employers for pay increases and better working conditions after Covid-19 put a pause on most labor negotiations. Salaries and fuel are airlines’ biggest costs and talks at some carriers had turned contentious before new contracts were approved.

Pilots at the major carriers have sealed deals over the past two years, while other airline workers have continued to seek better pay.

American Airlines reached a deal with its flight attendants union last month, and members are voting on whether to ratify it. United Airlines is still negotiating a new contract with its flight attendants’ union.

