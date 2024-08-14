These 15 clever finds under $25 will save you money in the long run

Spending money to save money isn’t the most intuitive concept, but we know it’s possible. Even better, you don’t have to drop a ton of cash on stocks or anything like that — sometimes, smaller everyday buys can make a huge difference over time. One example: a $22 fridge deodorizer that works for 10 years (!) so you can stop buying new boxes of baking soda every month. Or how about some reusable wool dryer balls ($13 for a six-pack) to replace those costly, not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets?

There’s more where those came from — we found plenty of frugal finds under $25 that are guaranteed to make your wallet very happy over time. Keep scrolling to see what other thrifty goodies we’ve uncovered.

Amazon Not only will this No. 1 bestseller spare your precious fingers from getting too close to a flame (and the medical bill that could come with it), it’ll also drop your matches-and-lighters budget to zero. Just charge it up via the included cable when it needs more juice — it can be reused over 500 times. “Love this little gadget,” swooned a shopper. “I was spending a small fortune on lighters for my candle addiction, but this has completely replaced my lighters. I bought it a few months ago and it’s still running on the initial charge I received it on!” $6 at Amazon

Amazon Do you have a bit of a Starbucks obsession? It’ll be more like Save-some-bucks once you get a load of this powerful device, which will have you whipping up foamy beverages in no time. Let’s be real — the appeal of a cappuccino starts dwindling the longer one waits in that chaotic a.m. line, and why shell out for something so easy to make at home? “We’ve been trying to save money by making more coffee and tea at home instead of buying it, and this little tool gets used multiple times a day,” shared a caffeinated customer. “We’ve had it for about six months now and it’s still going strong! I initially thought it would only be used occasionally, but it’s taken the place of a stirring spoon for pretty much all of our tasty little drinks, and once in a while, a thin sauce or dip.” Check out our full Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother review for more. $9 at Amazon

Amazon Tempted to replace your scratched-up wooden coffee table? Wait! This 13-piece set makes covering up pesky nicks in your wood furniture and floors as simple as coloring in some lines. It includes six shades of markers and crayons, along with a sharpener. The crayons can be used to fill in deeper scratches, while the markers are better suited for touching up surface scratches and discoloration. “I removed the runner from our hardwood stairs and it left all kinds of holes from the staples and nails,” explained a fan. “Using the crayon to fill it in and the marker to touch up the color worked amazingly! Saved us a ton of money on having the hardwood floors sanded and restained. You can’t even tell!” $9 at Amazon

Amazon Groceries are expensive, and if you’d like to avoid chucking overcooked steak, you’ll want this gadget in your kitchen. The most accurate way to tell whether food is done is by taking its temperature, and this gizmo presents a reading in seconds. Oh, and while it might be called a meat thermometer, don’t underestimate its value when it comes to liquids and baked goods. “Everyone who I’ve grilled for always asks me how my steaks and chicken are cooked to perfection,” wrote a user. “This takes the guesswork out of seeing if the meat is done. … Steaks come out perfectly. This little gadget has saved me time and money.” $9 at Amazon

Amazon It’s not winter yet, but once cold weather is upon us, you’ll want to do everything in your power to ensure your pipes don’t freeze. Luckily, there’s an easy way to help prevent this (very costly) misfortune: placing these little faucet socks over your spigots. They’re insulated to keep out the cold and could save you thousands of dollars by preventing frozen and bursting pipes. “Lifesaver,” wrote one relieved user. “Thank goodness for this thing. My faucets stick out too far for the regular hard plastic covers to do any good. This, with a little foam insulation around the base of the faucet, saved my house this winter. When my neighbors were dealing with frozen pipes, we were sitting pretty.” $10 at Amazon

Amazon We’ll bet your last plumber’s bill was a bit steeper than $10, and when you consider how many pricey house calls this little gizmo will save you, it’ll pay for itself in no time. In addition to sparing your wallet from losing precious dollars to professional drain-clearing, it can also keep you from using harsh chemicals or dealing with pesky snake de-cloggers. Oh, and it’ll prevent precious jewelry from slipping down the drain as well. “Worth every penny,” promised a buyer. “This has likely saved me thousands in plumbing fees. Great for anyone and everyone, and fits in all sink drains.” Psst: Be sure to check out its larger sibling, the TubShroom! $10 at Amazon

Amazon Have pets or kids? Live in an earthquake-prone area? Don’t put your fragile treasures in a sticky situation — this popular goo will help prevent them from toppling over. Stick a little ball of this clear putty to the bottom of whatever object you want to stay in place, and it’ll keep it from budging. (Really!) “I have two clear glass base lamps that sit on clear glass end tables,” shared a shopper. “We broke one after it slid off the edge. After spending a ridiculous amount to replace the lamp, I wanted something that would keep it in place. … This stuff is magic! My friends come over and can’t believe how well it keeps the lamps from moving.” $11 at Amazon

Amazon No one likes to see anything go to waste — and in this economy? Forget about it! That’s why gadgets like this are wise to have on hand. This little holder rolls up tubes of toothpaste from the ends to keep it flowing until there’s really nothing left. Oh, and you can use it on practically any small tube, from skin-care products to tomato paste. “Works great!” exclaimed a user. “I’ve become super frugal and I do not like to waste money, so getting every drop of product out is important. These are sturdy since they’re made of metal and will not break easily.” $12 at Amazon

Amazon These No. 1 bestselling fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They’re made entirely of wool, and they’ll not only make your washables plush but shorten their drying time in the process. What’s more, they’ll save you tons of money on dryer sheets that just end up in the trash. “These dryer balls are perfection,” raved a shopper. “They work wonders to end static in the dryer. They save us money, as they also help our clothing dry faster. As a family of four, we do lots of laundry, and these last longer than other brands, holding up to major use with clothing, blankets and towels.” $13 at Amazon

Amazon Hate wasting perfectly good leftovers but don’t have a ton of room for towers of food storage containers? Maybe you also hate dealing with plastic wrap, which never seems to want to cooperate, or you’re trying to minimize your reliance on plastic zip-top bags in an effort to be more green (and economical). No matter which scenario rings true, we’ve found a solution. Made of food-safe silicone, these freshness preservers simply slip over your produce, cans or jars for an airtight seal. They cost less than $3 a pop, and you’ll be able to reuse ’em for years — take that, Ziploc! “Say goodbye to Saran Wrap!” said a reviewer. “Easy to use! Saves leftover (unused) food, saves space, saves money, saves the planet.” $14 at Amazon

Amazon Poor patio furniture … between sun, rain and the occasional white splatter courtesy of your backyard birds, it really gets put through the wringer! No wonder you probably feel the need to replace it every few years. A more affordable solution? Doing as thousands of Amazon shoppers do and applying this easy fix. It helps zhuzh up faded furniture to extend its life, and according to many reviewers, it’s so effective, it makes whatever it’s used on “look like new.” “Saved me from replacing my shutters,” shared a reviewer. “Easy to use and saved me money. [My] shutters are eight years old and in direct sunlight. They looked 20 years old and very faded. [I] did two applications and they look brand new.” $18 at Amazon

Amazon This nifty invention, which made an appearance on Shark Tank, is exactly as it sounds: a series of lids that act as tripods of sorts to keep bottles propped upside down, allowing alllll the product to reach the opening. Now you’ll be able to use every drop of that hand soap, dish soap, ketchup and more. “I’m one of those penny-pinching people always balancing bottles on top of one another to get out ALL the contents … and usually ending up with a big mess because the bottles fall over, so this product was made for me!” gushed a buyer. “It works wonderfully — very sturdy and simple to use. I haven’t had any problems with leaks so far.” $20 at Amazon

Amazon This handy fridge turntable was designed to maximize space while minimizing food waste, saving you cash on groceries. It’s rectangular to make the best use of your fridge shelves, and it rotates 360 degrees so you can easily see — and remember — everything you have before it spoils. “Gone are the days of old sauces, jars and containers getting stuck in the back of the fridge to turn into a forgotten fuzzy science experiment,” said a reviewer. “This amazing turntable makes everything on the tray really easy to grab and find, we are a lot less wasteful because we have access to it all on the turntable. We love it!” $20 at Amazon

Amazon Smelly fridge? Not so appetizing. But this unassuming odor minimizer works for up to 10 years (yes, you read that right) to keep things fresh. All you do is place it inside and, well, that’s it. Sorry, baking soda — we won’t be spending money on you for another decade. This little doodad can also go in closets, drawers, your car … anywhere that could use some freshness. “It’s working!” wrote a fan. “I used to change out baking soda boxes once a month. This will save me money in the long run if it works for 10 years! I’ve had this for a few months and it works better than baking soda boxes.” $22 at Amazon

Amazon Go ahead and ditch the McMuffin! Enjoying a warm breakfast on a busy morning has never been so easy, thanks to this contraption that’ll make a bacon, egg and cheese without you having to shell out another several bucks at the drive-through. Just fill each tray with the essentials and any toppings you’d like, and it’ll cook everything so that it’s nice and melty by the time you’ve gotten dressed. “Local deli started charging $9 an egg sandwich,” said a reviewer. “With this gadget, I can make a turkey bacon and egg sandwich for about $2 a sandwich. Seven dollars a day savings times five days a week equals $35 dollars saved every week.” $24 at Amazon

