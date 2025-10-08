ALL THAT MATTERS 2025 WRAPS UP LANDMARK 20th ANNIVERSARY EDITION WITH MAJOR INDUSTRY LAUNCHES, NEW VOICES, AND A VISION FOR THE FUTURE

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — All That Matters (ATM), Asia’s definitive creative business festival, celebrated its 20th anniversary this week with thousands of fans and business leaders, headline launches, and a renewed vision for the future of entertainment and culture in Asia. Coinciding with Singapore F1 Week, ATM 2025 united leaders across music, sports, gaming, marketing, Web3, Ai and content. The milestone edition featured landmark announcements including the launch of the Official Southeast Asia Music Charts, keynotes from global industry leaders, and four nights of Music Matters Live at Clarke Quay.



Welcome address by Jasper Donat, Co-Founder & CEO of Branded

On 30 September, artists and representatives from across the music industry gathered at ATM to celebrate the winners of The Official Singapore Chart’s Top Local Songs in 2024 and H1 2025. This marked the official launch of both the Official Southeast Asia Charts and the rebranded Official Singapore Chart (formerly RIAS Chart).

Winners of Top Local Song – The Official Singapore Chart:

Regina Song , “the cutest pair” – #1 female artist, 2024

, “the cutest pair” – #1 female artist, 2024 Benjamin Kheng , “Not Alone” – #1 male artist, 2024

, “Not Alone” – #1 male artist, 2024 孫燕姿 ( Stefanie Sun ) , “日落 (Afterwards)” – #1 female artist, H1 2025

, “日落 (Afterwards)” – #1 female artist, H1 2025 ALYPH, “Ingat” – #1 male artist, H1 2025

Other celebrated artists included ABANGSAPAU, Amir Mansor, Danial Baharin, Elton Lee, Faiz Zikry, Flique Mohammed, Iman Fandi, Reef Jumaat, WHYLUCAS, and Zalelo.

Victoria Oakley, CEO of IFPI, said: “Southeast Asia contains a vibrant mix of cultures and sounds, and these official charts give us an opportunity to highlight the strength of the region as a whole and the unique talent within it.”

This year’s ATM programme reflected the pulse of the industry, from fandom to frontier tech, with packed sessions that put a spotlight on youth voices, women in sport, Asian creative ecosystems, and digital innovation.

Behind the Wheel with Tina Hausmann – Aramco Aston Martin F1 Academy driver Tina Hausmann brought the F1 spirit into ATM, inspiring audiences with her story of grit, precision and ambition both on and off the track.

– Aramco Aston Martin F1 Academy driver brought the F1 spirit into ATM, inspiring audiences with her story of grit, precision and ambition both on and off the track. Back to the Future: What Today’s Gen Z Tell Us About Tomorrow LIVE! – Research firm 2CV presented cutting-edge insights into Asia’s Gen Z audiences, followed by an “Ask Me Anything” panel where teenage girls spoke candidly about media, entertainment and culture.

– Research firm presented cutting-edge insights into Gen Z audiences, followed by an “Ask Me Anything” panel where teenage girls spoke candidly about media, entertainment and culture. Japan Matters & JMusic Matters – Dedicated sessions explored Japan’s influence on global pop culture, from the business of music and media to the explosive international appeal of J-pop, highlighting how Japanese creativity continues to inspire and shape audiences across Asia and worldwide.

Dedicated sessions explored influence on global pop culture, from the business of music and media to the explosive international appeal of J-pop, highlighting how Japanese creativity continues to inspire and shape audiences across and worldwide. Gateway From Asia – Leaders explored how Asia’s creative industries are now exporting influence, setting the agenda for music, media and fandom on the global stage.

– Leaders explored how creative industries are now exporting influence, setting the agenda for music, media and fandom on the global stage. Female Sports on the Rise – A timely focus on women’s sport highlighted the growth in sponsorship, fandom, and pathways for female athletes across Asia .

– A timely focus on women’s sport highlighted the growth in sponsorship, fandom, and pathways for female athletes across . KOCCA (Korea Creative Content Agency) – Korea’s creative engine returned to ATM, showcasing the country’s powerful role in shaping global music, gaming and entertainment trends.

– Korea’s creative engine returned to ATM, showcasing the country’s powerful role in shaping global music, gaming and entertainment trends. Sony Music Entertainment Keynote – Shridhar Subramaniam , President of Asia & Middle East , Sony Music Entertainment, addressed how the company is investing in infrastructure to fuel Asia’s fragmented but fast-growing markets.

– , President of & , Sony Music Entertainment, addressed how the company is investing in infrastructure to fuel fragmented but fast-growing markets. Gaming Matters – Industry leaders including NODWIN Gaming Co-Founder, Akshat Rathee , and Hero Esports Co-Founder and CEO, Danny Tang , examined the future of interactive entertainment, with sessions on the metaverse, brand safety, live gaming, play-to-earn models, and player wellbeing, underscoring gaming’s role as one of Asia’s fastest-growing cultural and commercial frontiers.

Industry leaders including NODWIN Gaming Co-Founder, , and Hero Esports Co-Founder and CEO, , examined the future of interactive entertainment, with sessions on the metaverse, brand safety, live gaming, play-to-earn models, and player wellbeing, underscoring gaming’s role as one of fastest-growing cultural and commercial frontiers. Tech Titans Take the Stage – Speakers from YouTube, Meta, TikTok and Spotify shared visions for the future of content creation, fandom, monetisation and artist empowerment.

ATM continued to invest in the next generation with the Music Matters Academy, presented by TuneCore, and the Sports Matters Academy. Both programmes gave young talent unparalleled access to industry leaders, with mentorship sessions, masterclasses, and networking designed to accelerate careers in entertainment and sport.

MUSIC MATTERS LIVE 2025

The festival wrapped with four nights of Music Matters Live at Clarke Quay, presented by StarHub in association with Hit the Apex, supported by CQ @ Clarke Quay, GPSS, Amazon Music, Avex Music Creative, The Kennel, Def Jam Asia and more.

Featuring 42 emerging artists from 18 countries, MML once again delivered discovery and diversity, with showcases including:

J Pop Matters (27 Sept, Mainstage CQ) – ONE OR EIGHT, PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE, and WOLF HOWL HARMONY from EXILE TRIBE electrified Clarke Quay.

– ONE OR EIGHT, PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE, and from EXILE TRIBE electrified Clarke Quay. Sounds Australia at Music Matters (28 Sept, Mainstage CQ) – Seven rising Australian artists including Adrian Dzvuke, Egoism, Go-Jo, Jack Gray , PANIA, Teenage Joans, and Yorke.

– Seven rising Australian artists including Adrian Dzvuke, Egoism, Go-Jo, , PANIA, Teenage Joans, and Yorke. Girls’ Night Out (1 Oct, Mainstage CQ) – Female-powered finale featuring BRÖ, Frizzell D’Souza , HILLARI, Mila Bea , Tiggi Hawke, and Yorke, supported by Spotify EQUAL and The Kennel.

Jasper Donat, Founder of Branded, said: “”The twentieth edition of All That Matters was a wonderful six days and nights of conferences, networking, music festival showcases and a LOT of fun. The energy, ideas, and connections made this year reaffirm why ATM continues to be considered as the gateway to and from Asia Pacific and by bringing together global leaders, creators, and innovators from music, sports, gaming, media and entertainment, we once again sparked conversations that will shape the future of these industries in Asia and beyond. We’re looking forward to turning 21 in 2026!”

Looking Ahead

As All That Matters marks 20 years of impact, its bold programming, youth engagement, and cross-industry focus prove that Asia is not just participating in global culture, but leading it. The festival will return in 2026 with an even stronger commitment to championing creativity, collaboration and community across Asia and beyond.

ABOUT BRANDED

Branded is an award-winning content, events and IP creation company based in Singapore. Branded has produced and developed some of Asia’s most iconic cultural and business platforms, including All That Matters, Music Matters Live, CreatorWeek, It’s A Girl Thing, SuperGamerFest, and YouTube FanFest. Now part of the Nodwin Gaming family, Branded continues to lead at the intersection of entertainment, tech and media, building platforms that connect, educate, inspire, and entertain.

