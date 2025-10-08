Riyadh Air Announces Inaugural London Flights & Groundbreaking Sfeer Loyalty Program

Riyadh Air fulfills 2025 commitment with launch flights to London ; Dubai to be added later.

Daily passenger launch flights to London Heathrow on October 26th mark critical ‘Pathway to Perfect’ go-to-market plan.

Sfeer launches as Riyadh Air’s community-driven loyalty program, uniquely allowing shareability of membership benefits including Level Points to help friends and family reach higher status and unlock greater rewards.

Early Sfeer members gain priority access to ticket sales on Riyadh Air’s future flights as well as exclusive experiences.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, today reveals two significant milestones as it announces a landmark on its journey towards its 2025 debut: the commencement of its first daily flights to London Heathrow Airport (LHR) on October 26th. Riyadh Air is also proud to unveil Sfeer, its groundbreaking loyalty offering, which will provide exclusive benefits to its early Founding Members through “The Founders”.



Jamila

Operational Excellence: Paving the Way for a World-Class Airline

Beginning October 26th, Riyadh Air will commence daily launch flights from Riyadh to London Heathrow Airport (LHR) aboard its designated aircraft, “Jamila”. These carefully sequenced flights, initially on sale to select groups and Riyadh Air employees, are a critical phase in ensuring unparalleled operational readiness while utilizing Riyadh Air’s recently awarded slot at London Heathrow (LHR). Through assessing these initial Jamila flights, the airline builds operational strength for a smooth, reliable, world-class travel experience.

“This isn’t just a launch; it’s a tangible realization of a vision to connect Saudi Arabia to the world, a core pillar of Saudi Vision 2030,” stated Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air. “Our commitment to begin operations in 2025 is being fulfilled. This rigorous flight program on Jamila allows us to fine-tune every detail, ensuring a seamless, reliable, and world-class experience. This carefully sequenced approach is our pathway to perfect, and we are now incredibly close to full operations as our new aircraft are delivered.”

Sfeer: The Future of Loyalty, Designed for a Generation in Motion

Sfeer, meaning “Ambassador” in Arabic and blended with the English word “sphere”, embodies the vibrant, generous spirit of Saudi Arabia. As it rolls out, Sfeer is set to become one of the world’s most unique and exciting loyalty programs, seamlessly combining community engagement with gamified experiences, all while unlocking the very best of Saudi.

Uniquely, Sfeer members will be able to share level points within their community. Sfeer membership is now open via www.riyadhair.com, and early joiners will be recognized as ‘The Founders’, who will receive priority access to bookings on future flights.

A cornerstone of Sfeer’s innovation is its community-centric design, allowing members to share points, benefits, and Level Points with friends and family, fostering collective reward. Furthermore, Sfeer proudly offers a “no points expiry” policy, ensuring every point and benefit is enjoyed, not wasted.

“With Sfeer, we’re creating much more than just a loyalty program; we’re building a dynamic, digitally immersive lifestyle ecosystem,” added Douglas. “Our vision is to truly change the game, offering unparalleled benefits and fostering a unique sense of community among our members.”

As ‘The Founders’, early joiners receive priority access to bookings on future flights. All Sfeer members can look forward to complimentary onboard Wi-Fi. Joining Sfeer now allows members to start collecting points and gain exclusive early access to routes and priority booking.

Don’t just travel; be a pioneer. This is an invitation to unlock the best of Saudi Arabia.



Sfeer

