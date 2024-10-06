Amazon Prime Day 2024: The best early deals to shop before the October Big Deal Days sale begins

We hope you’ve built in plenty of time to rest this Sunday — October Prime Day kicks off this week and you’re going to need the energy to grab what you can from the fall sale event. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days shopping extravaganza is expected to have the best deals of the year before the holiday shopping madness starts. You’ll see deep discounts on everything from tech and home essentials to fashion and beauty faves. Some good news for impatient folks like us? While the sale is technically slated to run from October 8 through October 9, we’re already seeing prices drop so fast that they’re giving the falling leaves a run for their money.

Speaking of money, if you consider yourself a savvy shopper who hits the event every year, you know that the MSRPs of some products might be inflated, and aren’t actually real deals. But if you haven’t been tracking the prices of all the fan-favorite items, don’t worry: We’re here to guide you and help make every dollar count.

To ensure you’re properly prepped, we’re sharing everything we know, including a few early October Prime Day deals you can snag right this moment.

Best early October Prime Day deals overall

Saker Mini Chainsaw Save $51 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Fire TV Save $56 Lowest price ever

Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds Save $20 with coupon | Lowest price ever | Editor-approved

JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $39$70 Save $31

Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender Save $10 Lowest price ever

Best early October Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Listen up: Our senior tech writer, Rick Broida, has spent the past two decades testing (and testing, and re-testing) hundreds of earbuds. So, when he’s surprised by just how good a $40 pair performs, you need to check them out ASAP. When he tested some of the best earbuds on the market, he named this pair the best budget option, praising their sound quality and noise-canceling abilities. And this wallet-friendly option just got even more budget-friendly, currently down to $20 — the lowest we’ve ever seen them. Save $20 with coupon | Lowest price ever | Editor-approved $20 at Amazon

Amazon This No. 1 bestselling, solar-fueled charging bank packs 42,000mAh of power into its (admittedly) bulky frame, and even includes a flashlight that can run continuously for up to 100 hours. Plan on going camping this year? You’d be wise to pack this juuust in case. The starting price is heavily inflated, but you’re still getting it for close to as low as we’ve seen with this deal. Save $272 with coupon $28 at Amazon

Amazon Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top-seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. We’ve yet to see it on sale for less. Check out our tech editor’s roundup of the products he can’t live without for gadgets and gizmos aplenty. Save $10 Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon All-time lowest price alert! This No. 1 bestseller might not be the most enormous telly on the market, but if you’re looking for a high-def viewing experience, you won’t be disappointed. Because it’s a Fire TV, you’ll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms and channels, and the included Alexa Voice Remote makes finding shows and movies a cinch. Save $56 Lowest price ever $74 at Amazon

Amazon This cool gadget is more than just an alarm clock — though it’s a super-sleek one, at that. In addition to the time, it’ll tell you the weather, play music and even control compatible smart devices. At close to 45% off, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this brand-new smart speaker. Check out our tech editor’s review for more. $45 at Amazon

Amazon You can’t really put a price on having real peace of mind, but we’ll take 40% off! It’s a fabulous price and considering it has over 166,000 five-star ratings, you can feel confident in its effectiveness. It’s easy to set up (mounting hardware is included) and connect to Wi-Fi via the Ring app, so your home will feel more secure in a jiffy. Oh, and now you’ll be able to see when all of your Amazon goodies arrive. $60 at Amazon

Amazon Never lose your luggage, purse — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you’ll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to $20 (they typically retail for about $25 a pop). $80 at Amazon

Best early October Prime Day beauty and style deals

Amazon If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these bestselling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that’s almost one shade per day!). According to the brand, you’re guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you’ll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. This sale drops the price to as low as we’ve seen it in years. Now that’s something to say “cheese!” about. Save $16 with Prime $30 at Amazon

Amazon These No. 1 bestselling patches use plant-based collagen, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the delicate skin underneath your eyes. They also have a cooling effect to brighten tired eyes, which can give you a more youthful, refreshed appearance. As the brand itself says, “It’s like an energy drink for your eyes!” Celebs like Leona Lewis also use the eye masks to retain their youthful glow. Save $15 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Amazon One reason Martha Stewart looks incredible at 83? Decades of facials at Mario Badescu’s skin care salon. In fact, her facialist shared the star’s go-tos, and one major step in her routine is this very mask. Stewart’s facialist, Carmela Barabas, shared why she trusts this product on the icon’s near-perfect skin with Vogue UK: “[It] restores skin texture and skin elasticity.” It contains ingredients like collagen and kaolin clay to help draw out oil and impurities from pores for smoother, more youthful-looking skin. All that for just $14? We’ll take three tubs! $17 at Amazon

Amazon The “rich mom” trend is popping up everywhere and refers to a timeless, effortlessly put-together aesthetic that looks luxurious and expensive but doesn’t necessarily have to break the bank. Case in point: this chic sweatshirt, the epitome of “chic mom running errands” attire. Get it while it’s nearly 50% off. Save $25 with coupon $28 at Amazon

Amazon Wild Growth’s plant-based formula, which includes olive, coconut and jojoba oils, works to promote hair growth and hair strength safely and naturally. Along with encouraging hair to grow longer and stronger, the oil also works to soften and detangle hair and reduce blow-drying time, which in turn helps reduce heat damage done to locks in the process of styling. $9 at Amazon

Amazon In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin has never crossed your mind, take it from a slew of Amazon shoppers — it’s effective! This top-rated serum was purchased by over 100,000 people in the past month alone, thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. Check out our beauty editor’s full CosRx review for more. Save $8 Editor-approved $17 at Amazon

Amazon With keratin, collagen and biotin, this spray promises to boost and strengthen fine and thin hair. Big names like Kyle Richards of Real Housewives fame also love the spray: “I will never not use [it] again,” she said on a recent Amazon livestream. $12 at Amazon

Amazon The high-rise waist of these super-soft leggings is made of a wide elastic band for built-in tummy control. Wear them for workouts, errands or just lounging. Sure, it’s a few cents off from the lowest price we spotted all year, but at $8, they’re still a pretty incredible deal. Save $9 with coupon $8 at Amazon

Amazon This bestselling cream contains three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. We also love what it doesn’t contain: The eye cream is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic, which means it won’t clog pores. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Never again juggle a brush in one hand and a bulky hairdryer in the other. This 2-in-1 appliance dries and straightens at the same time for sleeker, smoother tresses — no visit to the salon necessary. If you’re not ready to splurge on the Dyson Airwrap, this is a great bet. And while the $134 original price looks to be exaggerated, the on-sale price of $30 makes this a highly worthwhile deal. Save $104 with coupon $30 at Amazon

Amazon We spotted Michelle Pfeiffer wearing a black turtleneck nearly identical to this one, which is currently on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen — just $28! This classic piece will be perfect for layering under your fall jackets and, when the time comes, your winter puffer. Reviewers like that it’s “not too tight.” Save $24 with coupon | Lowest price ever $26 at Amazon

Best early October Prime Day home deals

Amazon Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience. One Yahoo editor gave it a try, writing, “While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn’t just ‘go off’ if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It’s also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done.” Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more. Save $51 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved $29 at Amazon

Amazon This versatile skillet ain’t no flash in the pan — it’s been a staple in one Yahoo Life editor’s kitchen for years. Among its many perks are its lightweight, 2-pound design, as well as the removable silicone grip on its handle, which will protect your hands while you cook. It’s also dishwasher-safe, but our editor says, “Cleanup is a breeze and only requires a few swipes with a soapy sponge, even around the rivets that secure the handle.” It’s currently within $2 of the lowest price we’ve seen all year. Check out our roundup of the best nonstick pans for a full review. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. They’re made of glass — but not just any glass. We’re talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what’s packed inside, but it’s oven-safe up to 1,040°F and can go in the microwave without a lid. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won’t get to right away. $39 at Amazon

Amazon Got pets? You’ll want this No. 1 bestseller in your cart. It removes hair and fur from your upholstery and clothing without any of that sticky tape so you can keep using it until the cows come home. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen in years, and it’ll save you money on paper refills. $20 at Amazon

Amazon The fact that this No. 1 bestseller acts as both a blender and food processor is enough to catch our attention — but knowing it’s currently down to its best price of the year? That puts it over the top. With a 72-ounce blending pitcher and 8-cup food processor bowl, you’ll be able to whip up frozen margaritas and salsa for a crowd. The 1500-watt motor also makes pulverizing everything from ice to frozen fruit a piece of cake. $120 at Amazon

Amazon Take your old knives from dull to honed in seconds with this No. 1 bestseller. Just a few swipes through each of the three notches will help repair, straighten, sharpen and polish blades that could use a little TLC, and this gadget even comes with a protective glove to prevent nicks. At just $9, this price is about as low as it gets! $9 at Amazon

Amazon This top-tier convection oven is down to the best price we’ve seen in five years, so you’ll want to grab it before it’s toast. With nine cooking functions to choose from, you’ll be able to do everything from roast a chicken to bake a pie. It heats up in no time, so when you don’t feel like waiting for your full-size oven to get to temperature, this appliance will do the trick. Plus, you can use it for heating up your Thanksgiving sides when the oven’s full of turkey. Save $83 with Prime $187 at Amazon

Amazon You’re getting the best of both orchard and patch with this top-selling candle. It has brighter top notes of apple, orange, fresh greens and butter, as well as cozy base scents like vanilla, caramelized sugar, baked pie crust, cream and musk to round things out. Is your mouth watering yet? Better add it to your cart while it’s over 45% off. $17 at Amazon

Amazon One Yahoo editor awarded this blade the title of best budget chef’s knife after testing a slew of them. She says, “When I started culinary school, I was issued a curated set of knives and tools we would need to work with through our 600 hours of training in order to graduate. This Mercer Culinary chef’s knife was the one we received that day and what we would use for 90% of our daily tasks. That should give you an idea of what this knife is capable of — and of its durability. The Genesis may not be a flashy knife, but it is a real workhorse in the kitchen. This Western-style knife is forged from a single piece of high-carbon German steel and features a handle made from Santoprene (a rubbery material) that ensures a firm grip even in damp hands.” It only dropped lower in price once this year … so chop chop! Save $21 Editor-approved $39 at Amazon

Amazon Been in a bit of a slump (literally)? Having a supportive yet comfortable work chair can help improve your posture while relieving pressure. This one has a curved shape that’s meant to conform to your back, while the base of the seat offers lumbar support to help take some pressure off. Hey, your job might cause a lot of stress, but your bum’s resting place shouldn’t! Mesh backing allows for increased airflow and breathability for added comfort, and you’ll be able to recline and rock back at a customized angle that feels good to you. Prefer to sit cross-legged? Just flip up the armrests so they’re not in the way. Save $50 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Amazon An air fryer is just the ticket when you want a hot meal without turning on the oven. This top-rated model heats up quickly and holds up to 2.5 pounds of fries or 14 wings at a time. Plus, it can be used to dehydrate food, proof bread and even bake desserts. This price is one of the best we’ve seen it marked down to. Check out our roundup of the best air fryers for more. $85 at Amazon

Best early October Prime Day everyday essential deals

Amazon These No. 1 bestselling fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They’re made entirely of wool, and not only will they make your washables plush, they’ll shorten their drying time in the process. What’s more, they’ll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets. Consider them our favorite laundry hack. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Stay juiced up on the road, courtesy of this nifty (and extremely wallet-friendly) charger. In case your car isn’t equipped with ports of its own, this device plugs right into the lighter and has not one, but two USB outlets for keeping multiple devices powered up. This is as low as we’ve ever seen it on sale for — nearly 80% off. $4 at Amazon

Amazon If there’s anything you can’t have too many of, it’s socks, and with this pack you’re getting Adidas quality for under $3 a pair. The no-show design means you can wear ’em with any sneaker and they’ll be nice and hidden, plus they’re moisture-wicking and have extra cushioning to keep your feet dry and comfy all day. They’re currently down to one of their lowest prices of the year. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Oven mitts, pot holders and kitchen towels need to be replaced every so often, and if yours are ready to be tossed, this set is an excellent deal. Because it’s KitchenAid, you know you’re getting a quality product, and what sets the included oven mitt apart is the fact that it has nonstick silicone grips for more confident handling of hot pots and pans. At 60% off, this is just about as low as it’s been all year, so you might want to stock up on a few sets. $20 at Amazon

Amazon If your ratty old dish towels have seen better days, this 100% cotton set is an excellent swap. The waffle weave pattern not only looks nice, but it also offers a bit of texture for more effective scrubbing. This is about as low as these kitchen staples have ever been on sale for. Save $6 with coupon $7 at Amazon

When is Amazon’s October Prime Day 2024?

Amazon released the official dates of its fall Prime Big Deal Days sales event for 2024: Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9, officially beginning at 3 A.M. EST on the 8th. But you don’t have to wait to start shopping markdowns — read on to see some of our fave items that are already on sale at Amazon.

What is Amazon’s October Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day, launched in July 2015, is a massive site-wide savings event exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days addition came in 2022, when Amazon introduced the Prime Early Access Sale that October as a discount-heavy kickoff to holiday shopping. Last year, they officially changed the name to Prime Big Deal Days to complement the popular July Prime Day event.

If you’re not yet a Prime member but still want to take advantage of Prime Big Deal Days, don’t sweat it — you can sign up for your free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more all year ’round.) Not ready to join the club? You can sign up for Amazon Prime any time, including during October Prime Day itself. Along with the exclusive savings, you’ll also be able to take advantage of benefits like free shipping.

What will be on sale for Amazon’s October Prime Day 2024?

Information on specific markdowns is soon to come, but we already have a tantalizing taste of the deals in store for October Prime Day 2024. They include sweet savings on timely categories like fall fashion finds, home entertaining must-haves, and classics like tech and kitchenware. Plus, it’s almost guaranteed that the retailer will be offering discounts on its own products, like Kindle, Fire TV, Echo, Ring and more. We expect some truly “big deals” on big-ticket items including electronics and appliances.

How do I find the best Amazon October Prime Day deals?

Stick with us here at Yahoo to stay apprised of all the emerging deals for October Prime Day 2024. We’ll have category experts on deck to keep you updated on all the marked-down must-haves. We’ll also be comparing prices with other retailers (and delving into price histories), so you can be sure you’re getting actual deals — and this coverage will extend throughout all of Prime Big Deal Days, so check back often for updates.

Best early Amazon October Prime Day tech deals

October Prime Day deals won’t be live until next week. However, Amazon is already rolling out early markdowns as a lead-up to its second Prime Day of the year. Snap up these steals now.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

View comments

Source