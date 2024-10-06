Sunday, October 6, 2024
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsVisitors line up to board Amerigo Vespucci in Darwin by ANSA in...
Media News

Visitors line up to board Amerigo Vespucci in Darwin by ANSA in collaboration with Difesa Servizi

admin
By admin
0
2

Sail ship sold out for second straight day in northern Australia

DARWIN, Australia, Oct. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — (ANSA) Darwin – For the second consecutive day, the Amerigo Vespucci was sold out for on-board visits in the port of Darwin, in northern Australia. Thousands of people have been queuing since the morning to admire the Navy training ship, which arrived in the capital of the Northern Territory for the 24th leg of its world tour, which began on July 1, 2023 in Genoa.

Visitors line up to board Amerigo Vespucci in Darwin
Visitors line up to board Amerigo Vespucci in Darwin

To the tune of the greatest hits of Italian music, and under a scorching sun, Australians, tourists but also many Italians who emigrated Down Under were able to visit the ‘most beautiful ship in the world’, remaining fascinated by the timeless beauty of the historic sailing ship. “It’s a floating masterpiece,” said one of the visitors immediately after leaving the ship. “The thing that struck me most – added a citizen of Darwin – are the thousands of ropes that there are for the sails”.

An Australian couple posed for yet another souvenir photo next to Jago’s work “the David” that has accompanied the Vespucci’s world tour since its departure from Genoa.  “Going aboard was a privilege,” they said, “truly beautiful, a unique emotion. We loved it so much and I recommend anyone to go aboard, they will be ecstatic.” The line continued to move uninterruptedly while waiting visitors did not stop taking photos and recording videos.

Visits aboard the Vespucci will continue on Monday, from 9 to 12:30 local time, before the training ship leaves its moorings again to continue towards the next stop on the world tour, which will be in Singapore.

Source

Previous article
‘Saved my marriage’: This No. 1 bestselling pet hair remover is down to $19
Next article
Amazon Prime Day 2024: The best early deals to shop before the October Big Deal Days sale begins
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024