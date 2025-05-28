Amazon Prime Day 2025: The best early deals to shop and everything else you need to know

Isn’t witnessing a major comeback satisfying? From Michael Jordan’s triumphant return to basketball in 1995 to Pamela Anderson’s rise to celebrated-actress status — and, now, this fun little tidbit: Amazon Prime Day is officially a go. (Cue: confetti emoji.) The online retail giant confirmed its massive savings event, Amazon Prime Day 2025, will be back sometime in July, though exact dates have yet to be announced (we’ll be sure to share them once they are). According to Amazon, this super sale promises “deep discounts across more than 35 categories including electronics, kitchen, beauty and apparel.” In short, there’s a little — or a lot of — something for everyone.

Now, if this will be your first Prime Day rodeo, here are some basics to keep in mind: The majority of the best Prime Day deals are, as the name implies, exclusively for Prime members. That means you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the steepest markdowns and score the lowest prices. Signing up is easy, and you can even opt for a free 30-day trial before committing to a plan. After that, you’ll be charged $139 per year, which grants you access to dedicated deals, fast and free shipping, Prime streaming content and more.

As mentioned, our trusty team of shopping experts will be providing more updates as it gets closer, and in the meantime? If the prospect of scoring fabulous prices on home essentials, tech goodies and more excites you, you don’t have to wait several months. We’ve found some stellar on-sale gems at Amazon already — after all, the early bird gets the worm…

The best early Prime Day deals

Amazon More than 6,000 of these powerful handvacs have been purchased in the past month, so you know it’s doing something right. Though it weighs just over two pounds, shoppers rave about its strong suction and decent battery life. Plus, you’ll be able to zap up larger pieces of debris, thanks to its big mouth(!) According to my price trackers, it’s down to its best price in years. $28 at Amazon

Amazon This is the latest version of this iPad, so the fact that it’s already on sale makes this a deal worth considering. According to Yahoo Senior Deals Writer Chris McGraw, “It’s an ultra-light, thin tablet that’s powerful enough to replace your laptop for most tasks but slips into your bag without a second thought. With a large 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’re swiping and scrolling in vibrant color and sharpness that makes any screen that came before feel like an old tube TV. “If you’ve got a habit of toggling between a dozen apps, streaming videos and replying to messages at once, you’re in for a treat. This iPad is ready to keep up with whatever you throw its way. And if you’re into gaming, the graphics capabilities mean you can play even demanding games without dropping a frame.” $299 at Amazon

Amazon This tough-as-nails pot has “Lodged” its way in my heart. There’s not much I haven’t made in this thing, from pasta dishes and stews to fried doughnuts, and it’s all turned out exceptionally. Its 7.5-quart capacity can fit enough to feed a crowd, and since it’s heat-safe up to 500°F, I never have to worry when placing it in the oven. Its slick enamel coating makes cleanup a cinch — never more than a rinse with soap and water, followed by a quick wipe. At under $100 (hundreds less than a certain French brand), it may have you asking: “Le who?” Plus, it’s down to its best price in years. Check out my full Lodge Dutch oven review for more. $55 at Amazon

Amazon I use this lightweight exfoliating serum on my sensitive skin every single day, and it’s one of the few products my medicine cabinet will never be without. Not only does it smooth out rough bumps and even out my skin tone, it’s also dramatically reduced the appearance of my pores and absorbs in seconds, so it never feels heavy or sticky. Formulated with salicylic acid, it gently buffs away rough, flaky patches while clearing out pores, and I can safely say it’s improved the look and feel of my skin more than any single product ever has. Oh, and it hardly ever goes on sale, so buy a bottle, or 12! $28 at Amazon

Amazon Want to start your bedtime on the right foot, er, head? You’d be wise to snag this popular pair while it’s down to a record low. Filled with a lofty down alternative stuffing, these plush, machine-washable pillows are moisture-wicking and promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. Plus, they’re designed to be suitable for stomach, back and side sleepers. Save $14 with code | Lowest price ever J43UD67T $22 at Amazon

Amazon Don’t want a new vac to suck a ton of cash from your wallet? This stick’s a mere $90, which, let me tell you, is a stellar price for a name-brand model. Its 40 minutes of runtime per charge is sufficient for cleaning small- to medium-sized homes; plus, it has LED lights to help you see in darker spaces, and its cyclonic filtration system traps airborne particles. This is just about as low as it’s been on sale for since last spring. Related: The best cordless stick vacuums for 2025, tested and reviewed $90 at Amazon

Amazon Whether you’d like to count your steps during warm-weather walks, track your heart rate at the gym or learn more about the quality of your snoozing, this sleek smartwatch lets you do it all right from your wrist. It even has a built-in GPS and digital wallet, so you’ll probably never want to take it off (the battery holds a charge for up to a week, so you’ll rarely need to). This deal includes a six-month premium membership, and the price is the best I’ve seen since February. $119 at Amazon

Amazon Yahoo readers and Amazon shoppers alike can’t get enough of these supremely comfortable shorts, which feature an adjustable drawstring waist and, very conveniently, pockets. They’re made from a soft cotton blend (the black and navy options are 100% cotton!), and reviewers of all ages have been singing their praises. They’ve rarely dipped lower than this all year. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Soon, our yards will be filled with little pests looking to make a meal out of our arms and legs, and if you’d rather not have to douse yourself in bug spray all season, this zapper will become your new best friend. It attracts insects via blue-violet light, then promptly fries them to a crisp once they’re caught in its electric grid. Gross, but better than dealing with a bunch of itchy bites! It’s currently within $2 of its all-time low. Save $27 with code ITTB1VH76PLC $27 at Amazon

Amazon Say cheese! Your journey to brighter teeth just got a lot easier, thanks to this whitening kit. All you do is apply the gel to your teeth via the pen for 30-60 minutes a day, and after five days, you should see a serious difference (i.e., as much as 10 shades whiter). You’ll get about 30 treatments out of this pack, and at over 50% off, this is one of the best prices I’ve seen it marked down to. Now that’s something to smile about. Save $23 with coupon $17 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

