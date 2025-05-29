Thursday, May 29, 2025
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsInternational Friendship Cities Business Matchmaking Fair during "2025 Shandong International Friendship Cities...
Media News

International Friendship Cities Business Matchmaking Fair during “2025 Shandong International Friendship Cities Cooperation and Exchange Week” Held in Jinan

admin
By admin
0
2

JINAN, China, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Shandian News.

Photo
Photo

On the afternoon of May 27, the International Friendship Cities Business Matchmaking fair was held in Jinan. As one of the key activities of “2025 Shandong International Friendship Cities Cooperation and Exchange Week”, it is hosted by Shandong Provincial People’s Government and jointly organized by the Foreign Affairs Office of Shandong Provincial People’s Government, the China Council For The Promotion of International Trade Shandong Sub-council, Department of Commerce of Shandong Province, and other departments. A total of 420 attendees participated, including delegations from nearly 40 friendship cities and states across 24 countries, alongside 70 foreign enterprises and 130 Shandong-based companies. They gathered to explore new opportunities for economic and trade cooperation and development on the platform of the international friendship cities cooperation and exchange.

Through high-standard systematic screening, standardization, indexing, matching and other procedures, the meeting comprehensively collected more than 60 cooperation demands from 70 foreign enterprises, attracting more than 100 Shandong enterprises to engage in one-on-one in-depth negotiations with their foreign counterparts during the meeting, further amplifying the effect of the platform for gathering resources from friendship cities, boosting the province’s expansion of high-level opening-up and contributing to the strength of the friendship cities.

Source

Previous article
Amazon Prime Day 2025: The best early deals to shop and everything else you need to know
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024