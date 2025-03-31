Amazon Spring Sale: The best deals from Apple, Yeti, Dyson, iRobot and more — save up to 75%

All good things must come to an end, and after a strong, nearly week-long run, Amazon’s Big Spring Sale wraps up tonight. But! Plenty of deals are still going strong, with savings of up to 75%; some prices I’m seeing even match or beat Prime Day and Black Friday. In short, you have time to save, but not a ton of it. My advice? Get that cart revved up, stat. As of this morning, I spied mega markdowns on brands like Apple, Dyson, Yeti, Hanes and DeWalt, to name a few. Whether you’re in the market for some new kitchen and homewares, tech finds, spring-style essentials or beauty favorites, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for at a stellar price.

Top Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

Among the hits? Ina Garten’s go-to knives are down to a record-low price as we speak. You’ll want to scoop ’em up, because they’re not likely to dip lower than they are now. I also spotted an iRobot Roomba vacuum and mop for an all-time low (just in time for spring cleaning). On the fashion and beauty front? A breezy button-down can be yours for just $20 (down from $32), and the CeraVe eye cream loved by both our beauty editor and Olivia Wilde is a mere $14.

As a professional deals hunter, I’ve vetted each item on this list by checking price histories because, if I’m being honest, not all markdowns are legit. Starting prices are often inflated to make it seem like you’re getting a bigger discount than you actually are — sneaky! With that in mind, these are the Amazon Spring Sale deals that, in my humble opinion, are most worthy of your time and money. Ready to save? Let’s gooo!

In this guide: Rare Amazon deals | All-time low prices | Best home deals | Best kitchen deals | Best tech deals | Best fashion deals | Best beauty and wellness deals

Best Amazon deals: Rare sales

Amazon Not all Dyson deals get my attention, but this $120 markdown sure did! This highly rated model is down to its best price in months and features a Max cleaning mode to spot-treat areas that need more attention. It’ll run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge and converts to a handheld for cleaning higher surfaces. Got pets? The included hair-screw tool sucks up fur without getting tangled. $350 at Amazon

Amazon These fan-favorite pillows are hits among hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers (really), and Yahoo editors — including me — can’t stop scooping them up, either. They’re made with a cooling gel to help keep those uncomfortable night sweats at bay, and the plush Oeko-Tex-certified material will feel like heaven while you sleep. This might not be their absolute lowest price of all time, but Yahoo’s exclusive code drops it to one of its best in months. Enter code 20BESTSLEEP at checkout to score this discount. Check out our full Beckham Hotel Collection pillows review for more. Save $44 with code 20BESTSLEEP $36 at Amazon

Amazon At just $100, this pair is down to the best price I’ve seen. Now, they don’t include active noise cancellation like these do, but if it’s a high-quality, comfortable listening experience you’re after, these earbuds more than deliver. With up to five hours of listening time per charge (and 30 hours of battery life via the charging case), you’ll be able to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more with limited interruption. Save $29 | Lowest price ever $100 at Amazon

Amazon If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these bestselling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that’s almost one shade per day!). According to the brand, you’re guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you’ll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. This sale drops the price to about as low as I’ve seen it in years. Now that’s something to say “cheese!” about. $30 at Amazon

Amazon In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin has never crossed your mind, take it from a slew of Amazon shoppers — it’s effective! This top-rated serum was purchased by over 80,000 people in the past month alone, thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. This is about as low as it’s been since the holidays. Check out our Beauty Editor’s full CosRx review and anti-aging skin-care roundup for more. $16 at Amazon

Amazon I use this lightweight exfoliating serum on my sensitive skin every single day, and it’s one of the few products my medicine cabinet will never be without. Not only does it smooth out rough bumps and even out my skin tone, it’s also dramatically reduced the appearance of my pores and absorbs in seconds, so it never feels heavy or sticky. Formulated with salicylic acid, it gently buffs away rough, flaky patches while clearing out pores, and I can safely say it’s improved the look and feel of my skin more than any single product ever has. Oh, and it hardly ever goes on sale, so buy a bottle, or 12! $28 at Amazon

Amazon Talk about a price slash! This is the knife brand Ina Garten herself swears by, and if it’s got the Barefoot Contessa’s seal of approval, you know it’s high quality. “They’re an investment, but if you take care of them, they’ll last a lifetime!” she says. This attractive knife set has just about every type of blade a home cook could ask for, and it’s down to a record low — yes, this even beats its Black Friday price. Save $114 | Lowest price ever $206 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals: All-time low prices

Amazon Soggy bath mats, begone: This ultra-thick, impossibly soft rug is made of highly absorbent and quick-drying chenille microfiber. Its plush texture will feel like heaven under your feet, and at 40% off, it’s down to an all-time low. Save $6 | Lowest price ever $9 at Amazon

Amazon Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top-seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. No, it’s not the most massive discount, but I’ve yet to see it on sale for less. Save $2 with Prime | Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon If you’ve had one of these bad boys on your wishlist for a while, I’d urge you to scoop up this deal while you can. Why? Well, the limited-time discount brings this top-selling model down to an all-time low. Roomba and robovacs are pretty much synonymous at this point, and the fact that this one doubles as a mop makes the 43% markdown even sweeter. Related: The best robot vacuum and mop to keep your house clean Save $151 | Lowest price ever $199 at Amazon

Amazon Is it weird to have a crush on a piece of cookware? Asking for me, because this sleek stainless steel beauty is really close to winning a permanent spot on my stovetop. I have the popular Always Pan 2.0 (also on sale), but this one’s ultra-durable (it’s oven-safe up to 1,000° F). Like all of Our Place’s cookware, this nonstick pan is made without “forever chemicals” for peace of mind. This skillet, however, also boasts an aluminum core for excellent heat conductivity, as well as a strong titanium interior. The handle doubles as a resting spot for an included wooden spatula, and at just 3.4 pounds, it’s quite light compared to other metal cookware. At nearly 40% off, this is as low as I’ve ever seen it. Save $75 | Lowest price ever $120 at Amazon

Amazon You can’t go wrong with a classic button-down — it’s a timeless, versatile staple that belongs in every wardrobe. Wear it over a tank top on cooler summer nights, or layer it under a sweater once the temps drop. This one’s made of 100% cotton and on sale for the best price I’ve seen. Save $13 | Lowest price ever $20 at Amazon

Amazon Sipping lukewarm coffee is arguably worse than a morning with no coffee at all, which might explain why these vacuum-insulated espresso cups have a 4.9-star average rating. Reviewers say they keep java nice and hot; plus, they’re dishwasher-safe, highly durable (bring ’em camping) and stackable to save space. This pretty lilac pair is down to its lowest price of all time, as is this chic dark red. Save $6 | Lowest price ever $24 at Amazon

Amazon If thinning brows are a concern of yours, this serum has thousands of fans who say it’s helped their arches look more full. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, amino acids and vitamin E, it helps condition your brows for a healthier, more voluminous appearance. Just apply once daily, and you should see the full results in about four months. It’s never dipped lower than this, so snag this 50%-off deal while you can. Save $19 | Lowest price ever $19 at Amazon

Amazon A queen mattress for under $200? No, you’re not dreaming! But this isn’t just any mattress. It’s topped with gel memory foam to help banish those pesky night sweats — and speaking of sweating, green tea and purified charcoal infusions keep things nice and fresh. The medium-firm feel strikes just the right balance between comfortable and supportive, and at an insane $148, this is as low as it’s ever been. Save $52 | Lowest price ever $148 at Amazon

Amazon Picnic season will be here before we know it, and if you’ve been eyeing Yeti coolers, this one’s down to its best price ever. According to the brand, it can hold 18 cans with a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio, or 24 pounds of ice. Plus, it’s tall enough to fit wine and soda bottles but slim enough that it won’t take up too much space. Save $50 | Lowest price ever $200 at Amazon

Amazon I swear by instant-read kitchen thermometers for consistency, and this high-tech gizmo will take all the guesswork out of grilling, roasting and baking by letting you know the internal and external temperatures of the foods you’re preparing. One Yahoo writer and her husband tried it out, saying they’ve “never grilled better meat — it almost feels like cheating.” (Check out her full Meater review for more.) Grilling season is starting up again, so if you know someone who could use a foolproof method for ensuring their famous ribs are perfectly cooked? Look no further. This is the best price I’ve seen since, well, ever, and when expensive steaks are on the line? You want to ensure they’re edible, or else that’s just money down the drain. Save $31 with code | Lowest price ever 6U23A9YT4ZBT $49 at Amazon

Best Amazon home deals

Amazon Want to start your evenings on the right foot, er, head? You’d be wise to snag this popular pair while it’s 75% off. Filled with a lofty down alternative stuffing, these plush pillows are moisture-wicking and promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. They’re also machine washable! $30 at Amazon

Amazon More than 30,000 of these powerful handvacs have been purchased in the past month, so you know it’s doing something right. Though it weighs just about 2.5 pounds, shoppers rave about its strong suction and impressive battery life. Plus, it comes with crevice and brush attachments, and according to my price trackers, it’s down to one of its best prices in months. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Handy humans, this one’s for you: With a powerful drill and impact driver in this set, you’ll finally be able to cross all those home-improvement tasks off your list. The compact, lightweight design makes them both easy to use, and the best part? No cords! At over 40% off, this is one of the best prices I’ve seen it on sale for in years. $139 at Amazon

Amazon This might look like an ordinary stick vacuum, but it’s got a little secret: an odor neutralizer. That means it masks icky smells from the debris it lifts, leaving you with fresher-smelling floors. Plus, it’s cordless, weighs just over 8 pounds and can run for up to 40 minutes per charge. Need to clean higher surfaces? Pop out the built-in handvac and go to town. It even has an LED display showing battery and suction levels. At 50% off, it’s within a few bucks of its lowest price ever. $200 at Amazon

Amazon Got pets? Fans of this No. 1 bestseller say it’s incredibly effective when it comes to deodorizing stubborn stenches of all kinds, and, true to its name, it really does smell like fresh citrus. Plus, you don’t need to mix anything — just spray it right onto the area you’re targeting. This Yahoo-exclusive discount brings the price down to as low as it’s been in years — enter code 30ANGERO at checkout. Save $7 with code 30ANGERO $11 at Amazon

Amazon Whether you’re stowing away shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 60-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won’t forget what you stashed in them. Check out our full Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags review for more. $17 at Amazon

Amazon There’s no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these on hand. It’s garnered thousands of great reviews and features two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching over, and it comes with four brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. Check out our full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more. Save $23 with coupon $32 at Amazon

Amazon Spring allergies making you all sorts of sniffly? An air purifier can help remove airborne irritants, and this highly rated model is down to its best price in months. It covers up to 300 square feet of space and has a HEPA filter with a built-in UV-C light to trap up to 99.97% of dust and allergens. There are three settings, including a white noise setting so as not to disturb your sleep, and a 5-year warranty offers peace of mind. $80 at Amazon

Amazon Ditch the heavy bucket for this sleek, No. 1 bestselling steam mop, which relies on hot water alone to dislodge crusty residue and sanitize your floors. According to the brand, it combats 99.9% of bacteria without the use of harsh chemicals, and it’s safe to use on any type of sealed hard floor. This is the lowest I’ve seen it since last summer. $60 at Amazon

Amazon This little doodad has become a bona fide hit with Amazon shoppers — more than 20,000 were purchased in the past month alone. You can use it on practically any piece of clothing or upholstery to remove lint, pilling and other types of fuzz that make their way onto your fabrics. It’s compact enough to pack in your suitcase while traveling, and at a mere $9, it’s about as low as it’s been in years. $9 at Amazon

Amazon Have a car full of fast food containers and crumpled tissues? Consider scooping up this No. 1 bestselling car trash can while it’s just $9. It’s loaded with pockets for stashing road snacks, tissues and more, and its leakproof inner lining helps ensure nothing icky seeps out. Now you can give friends a ride without making excuses about why the floor is so messy. Save $4 with Prime $9 at Amazon

Amazon Here’s an appliance you’ll be able to use year-round: This Dyson acts as both a heater and fan, with settings that include a focused mode if you want all air on you, and a diffused mode to warm up or cool down an entire room. Plus, it oscillates and comes with a remote. At over 35% off, this is the best price I’ve seen it on sale for in months. $300 at Amazon

Best Amazon kitchen deals

Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. The containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We’re talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what’s packed inside, it’s oven-safe up to 1,040°F. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won’t get to right away. At just over $3 per container, this is a fabulous value. $38 at Amazon

Amazon Slicing and dicing is about to get way more fun thanks to these brightly hued blades. Each knife has a nonstick coating to release food more easily and comes with a protective sleeve so nothing gets scratched up in your drawers. Included are an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife — all for just 12 bucks (40% off)! $12 at Amazon

Amazon Smelly fridge? Yeah, not so appetizing. But this unassuming odor minimizer works for up to 10 years (yes, you read that right) to keep things fresh. All you do is place it inside and, well, that’s actually it. Sorry, baking soda — you’ve been replaced. This little doodad can also go in closets, drawers, your car … anywhere that could use some stench removal. This is the lowest it’s been since last summer, so scoop it up while you can. Save $6 with coupon $22 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This top-selling collection comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: an 8-inch chef’s knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch carving knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, 5-inch and 6-inch utility knives, a 5.5-inch boning knife, 3- and 4-inch paring knives and eight steak knives. You’ll also get a sharpening steel, a pair of kitchen shears and a stylish wooden block to store everything in. Whew! This collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $440, though I’ve never actually seen it shoot that high. Still, this deal brings it down to a wild 65% off. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. $160 at Amazon

Best Amazon tech deals

Amazon Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track and you’ll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this four-pack brings each tag down to about $18 (they typically retail for about $25 to $30 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members while they’re close to their all-time low price. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Tired of dealing with a menagerie of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with this top-seller — it can replace ’em all. You’ll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies. Plus, this is the lowest it’s been on sale for aside from Black Friday. $20 at Amazon

Amazon If you’ve been holding off on buying AirPods until there’s a sale, consider this the time to pounce. This pair features active noise cancellation, and if it’s a high-quality, comfortable listening experience you’re after, these earbuds more than deliver. With up to four hours of listening time per charge (and 20 hours of battery life via the charging case), you’ll be able to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more with limited interruption. They’ve only dipped lower once, and not by very much! $149 at Amazon

Amazon If you’re starting to do some Mother’s Day shopping, you can’t go wrong with what is arguably the most sought-after digital frame out there. It can be set up in mere minutes via WiFi, and you’ll be able to send photos and messages right from your phone. This rare deal brings it down to less than it was for Black Friday. $139 at Amazon

Best Amazon fashion deals

Amazon Ready to swap the bulky winter puffer for a layering piece that was made for transitional spring weather? This classic Hanes sweatshirt has a fleecy lining to keep things cozy on chillier days, but is light enough that you won’t feel sweaty when the sun comes out. You’ve gotta love those front pockets and that 53% discount. $11 at Amazon

Amazon Senior style writer Rebecca Carhart says, “I love a dress that has a personality of its own. And when you walk into a room in this bright, colorful number it’s sure to turn heads. Made of a soft and stretchy material, this maxi has a flowy silhouette that gives it such an easy, breezy vibe. One of my favorite things about it is the wrap design, which really flatters your figure. Plus, it has a hidden snap button at the neckline, so you can choose how much skin to show, making it perfect for any number of occasions. I’ve been eyeing this beauty for a while, and now that it’s over 40% off, it feels like the universe is nudging me to finally grab it.” $35 at Amazon

Amazon “This goes-anywhere piece has a breezy design to keep you cool and comfy on future sweltering days,” says Carhart. “It also looks absurdly cute with a denim jacket. Oh yeah, and don’t forget about its fun little slit, cap sleeves and pockets (yes, pockets!). Amazon reviewers say this maxi seems well-made and is super flattering. I’m all about dresses like this, especially for summer travel! They’re super easy to move around in, allow ample airflow and feel just like you’re wearing your favorite oversized T-shirt. What’s more? It comes in 25 different styles!” $20 at Amazon

Amazon Everyone needs a comfy pair of house shoes, and these ultra-cushy slip-ons have 1.7-inch soles to help with shock absorption. You can also wear them outdoors on warmer days (show off that pedicure!), and their nonslip bottoms help prevent you from sliding all about. At over 40% off, this is as low as they’ve been since December. $20 at Amazon

Amazon A sweater and pants for under $40? Yes, please! Reviewers say this No. 1 bestselling duo looks like it came from Free People, and its breezy style is just right for spring weather. This is as low as it’s been since last summer, so scoop it up for less while you can. $36 at Amazon

Amazon Carhart says, “Made from a stretchy, ultra-comfortable material that will hug your curves in all the right places, this one-piece has full-coverage in the rear and adjustable straps so that you can customize the fit. The ruching is incredibly slimming, and the peek-a-boo cut-out under the bust shows a hint of skin.” Save $8 with Prime $19 at Amazon

Amazon This wildly popular brand hardly ever goes on sale, so stock up while you can save $5 per pair. The ultra-soft fabric offers gentle compression to keep you supported without feeling constricted, and they’re so comfy, you can wear them all day. Just about every color is on sale, and there are over 20 of them … decisions, decisions! $27 at Amazon

Best Amazon beauty deals

Amazon As implied by its name, this K-beauty favorite does, in fact, contain snail mucin, a secretion that’s taken the skin-care market by storm, thanks to its hydrating and protective properties. And while it might seem icky at first (we get it!), it’s won the hearts of many a skeptic. Formulated with all-day hydration in mind, this gel-like cream contains hyaluronic acid, betaine and adenosine, in addition to the aforementioned snail mucin. Together, these ingredients can improve the look and feel of skin by boosting elasticity and moisture, soothing irritation and gently exfoliating. Snail mucin can also help tone down dark spots for a more even appearance, in addition to strengthening the skin barrier, which aids in moisture retention. Don’t move at a snail’s pace — snag this slimy yet satisfying stuff while it’s on major markdown (over 75% off). Save $30 | Lowest price ever $9 at Amazon

Amazon These No. 1 bestselling patches use plant-based collagen, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the delicate skin underneath your eyes. They also have a cooling effect to brighten tired eyes, which can give you a more youthful, refreshed appearance. As the brand itself says, “It’s like an energy drink for your eyes!” Celebs like Leona Lewis also use the eye masks to retain their youthful glow. Get ’em for under $1 a pop. $16 at Amazon

Amazon Formulated with powerhouse ingredients like vitamin C, retinol and collagen, among others, these sunny-hued soap bars can help improve skin’s hydration and smoothness while targeting dark spots and tone inconsistencies. Feel free to use all over your body, including your face — the citrus scent has reviewers swooning. This price is within $2 of its all-time low. $13 at Amazon

Amazon If you’re on the hunt for an anti-hair-thinning solution, this duo was specially formulated with that in mind. Both the shampoo and conditioner in this set contain biotin, an ingredient that can help increase hair’s strength by delivering essential moisture to prevent breakage for a more voluminous look. This is about as low as it’s been in months, so you know what to do. $30 at Amazon

Amazon If vitamin C isn’t already part of your skin-care regimen, now would be a smart time to add it — this bottle’s just $2 more than the one that’s half its size! The wildly popular formula targets things like dark circles and fine lines while helping to even out skin tone and support collagen production. Not too shabby for just 21 bucks. $21 at Amazon

Better get shopping while these Amazon Big Spring Sale deals are still kickin'!

