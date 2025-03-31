The Grand Opening of The Whiteley Ushers In A New Era For Queensway

LONDON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Whiteley, London’s first department store, has been reimagined as a landmark residential and hospitality destination. Marking the pinnacle of its eight-year transformation, councillors, residents, stakeholders, professional teams, neighbours and The Whiteley Community Foundation, gathered to celebrate the grand opening of this magnificent storied building. The show-stopping event, attended by over 600 guests was hosted by MARK and C C Land.



The Whiteley Grand Opening. Credit: Oliver Holms

The momentous celebration was held in The Whiteley’s palatial atrium beneath a grand pavilion, to honour the achievements and broad neighbourhood regeneration created by this 1,000,000 sq. ft. scheme. Beneath the building’s iconic dome, its courtyard was transformed into a striking circular bar, where guests enjoyed masterfully crafted cocktails whilst immersing themselves in the evening’s world-class entertainment. With a captivating performance by renowned singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man, followed by a dazzling set from London-based DJ Sally K, the evening was an unforgettable celebration. Adding to the spectacle, aerialist performers glided gracefully through the atrium’s soaring voids and a semi-circular stage served as the event’s focal point, showcasing a film by the team behind The Whiteley’s transformation.

Originally completed in 1911 by William Whiteley, Whiteley’s department store was once a global emporium. Today, The Whiteley’s regeneration breathes new life into this historical icon whilst forming the cornerstone of Queensway’s ambitious £3 billion revival. The Queensway Steering Group – a collective of local landowners – is driving a transformative vision for the street, reshaping it into one of London’s most dynamic new neighbourhoods. This ambitious rejuvenation includes major public realm improvements such as widened pavements, extensive regreening and upgraded tube stations. Additionally, the introduction of new pavilions for all-day outdoor dining, public art installations and a brand-new entrance to Hyde Park – set for completion this year – will all solidify Queensway’s reputation as a vibrant hub.

The founding force behind The Queensway Steering Group, The Whiteley is leading the way in redefining the area, establishing it as a sought-after destination for both visitors and residents alike. Central to Queensway’s transformation is The Whiteley’s curated selection of commercial tenants. In addition to the UK’s first Six Senses hotel, other notable brands that will call The Whiteley home include an Everyman Cinema, a Third Space gym and a new restaurant by Pachamama Group. The first retail tenants will open in summer 2025.

The residential offering at The Whiteley seamlessly blends heritage with contemporary design, within a collection of newly constructed buildings set behind a historic façade. Foster + Partners’ architectural masterplan provides a grand canvas for 139 unique homes which are all aesthetically connected by exquisite detailing and natural light. Nestled amongst restored original architectural features, including a majestic glass dome and an iconic clock tower, residences range from studios to five-bedroom apartments and a collection of townhouses and penthouses. With 70% of the apartments now sold, The Whiteley is already home to many residents as owners began moving in from late 2024. This enclave just north of Hyde Park is now setting sales records, with The Whiteley achieving an average of £3,600 per sq. ft., and a 200% premium over the surrounding Bayswater area, according to Savills. Proving a popular choice for both domestic and international buyers alike, the scheme has seen significant interest from British, American, Asian and European buyers.

Beyond the residences, purchasers at The Whiteley enjoy access to an impressive 60,000 sq. ft. of exclusive amenities. These include a 20-meter swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym, a padel court, children’s playrooms, a library, and a world leading spa. Additionally, à la carte services including grocery stocking, wine sommelier expertise, as well as pet care and dog walking, set an unprecedented global standard for residential living.

With a gross development value of over £1.5 billion, The Whiteley has firmly established itself as the transformative project in London, not only redefining the landscape of Queensway but also setting a new benchmark for luxury living in the city. The celebratory event, supported by influential groups including Westminster City Council, and SEBRA was a defining moment, ushering in a vibrant new chapter in The Whiteley’s remarkable history.



The Whiteley Grand Opening. Credit: Oliver Holms

