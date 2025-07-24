Amazon’s bestselling 65-inch QLED TV is at a record-low 38% off today

It’s not often you hear “art” and “TV” in the same sentence, but here we are. These stylish sets double as digital picture frames when not in use, letting you display artwork, personal photos or even AI-generated images instead of a blank screen. Samsung’s The Frame is the most popular — and one of the most expensive — but you don’t need to shell out luxury-car payment money to get the look. This 65-inch Amazon Fire Omni QLED 4K Smart TV is down to just $450 — its lowest price ever, and yes, it doubles as art when the game’s not on.

Amazon Save $270 | Lowest price ever $450 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

QLEDs aren’t known for being cheap, especially when they span the entire length of your wall like this 65-inch model. In fact, before this deal, the lowest this bestseller had ever dropped was $100 more than it is now. So yeah — this is a legitimate steal.

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you clicked on this article, you probably already know your current TV isn’t cutting it. For $450, you’re getting a massive QLED display that makes your shows look good. Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, 96 local dimming zones — I know all that sounds like I’m repeating the spec sheet, but it means the picture adjusts to your room and looks amazing whether it’s movie night or you’re watching a YouTube video about how to install your new ceiling fan in broad daylight.

Advertisement Advertisement

When you’re not watching something, the screen turns into a piece of art — literally. You can display famous paintings, personal photos, weather, to-do lists or even tell Alexa to conjure some weird AI art (“Alexa, show me a watercolor of a dog riding a gravel bike”).

Also, forget about hunting for the remote wedged in between the couch cushions — just say what you want to watch and it pops up. Netflix, Disney+, live TV, whatever. You can even control your smart lights or ask for a pizza recommendation while you’re at it. It’s a 65-inch excuse to upgrade your entire living room or home theater.

Connect your dazzling new display to Alexa and never pick up a remote again. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 3,000 reviewers have given this tricked-out TV a five-star rating (and they probably paid way more for it than you’re going to).

Pros 👍

“What matters most is the picture,” explained one five-star cinephile. “It is shockingly good. Mini LED tech is not generally as good as OLED. However, this picture really works. It is reasonably bright, and the HDR content shines on Netflix and other high-quality streams.”

Advertisement Advertisement

“Cut the cord for my 88-year-old father,” said this thoughtful son. “Connected an over-the-air antenna and the internet easily. Set scanned and found many channels in minutes. Intuitive remote and displays available programs similar to cable boxes. Easily connected to Prime account and any streaming apps, includes plenty of free channels. And a very impressive picture in HD.”

Another five-star fan set some reviewers straight. “[I] did not see a single ad that I had to click through to access anything that did not exist outside an app that I installed,” they said, adding, “the user interface is one of the simplest, most streamlined and intuitive UIs that I have come across on a smart TV so far.”

“The picture quality is amazing as far as QLED technology goes,” added this bowled-over buyer. “The darks seem to have very little back lighting, and the color is very vibrant. Blows our previous 4K LED TV out of the water. Second, the TV has a very compact frame, and the whole TV is very light. The remote is a Fire TV/Stick remote, so it’s simple and works from the other side of the room. The bottom line is amazing quality and picture.”

Cons 👎

Like most TVs, this Fire TV will have to be calibrated to look its best in your home. “Out of the box, the picture has some noticeable issues,” cautioned one five-star reviewer. “Once I was rid of the dreaded soap-opera effect and tweaked the color settings, I was very happy. The picture on this TV is beautiful and not too far off from my 65″ QLED LG (also required calibration and settings changes out of the box).”

Advertisement Advertisement

Another four-star customer cautioned about certain apps being available. “You’ll want to check if this TV will allow streaming from all of your apps,” they recommended, “specifically cable-provider apps [like Spectrum].”

Amazon Save $270 | Lowest price ever $450 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Shop Prime Day deals: Amazon Prime Day tech deals | Live: Amazon Prime Day deals | The best Amazon Prime Day deals | Live updates on Amazon Prime Day 2025

Source