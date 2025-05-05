Amazon’s Mother’s Day Big Sale Is On — Here Are the Korean Beauty Deals You Can’t Miss

From lash-boosting serums to air-fit sunscreens,

these skincare steals are the perfect gift for Mom—or a little treat for yourself.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mother’s Day is coming in hot, and Amazon’s got the perfect excuse to stock up on gifts—or indulge in a little skincare splurge. From now through May 11, you can shop the Mother’s Day Big Sale, packed with editor-loved, TikTok-viral Korean beauty deals up to 35% off. Whether you’re hunting for something Mom will love or adding a few new goodies to your top shelf, now’s the time to grab them before they’re gone.



ELEVA Korea Co.,Ltd, a specialized beauty & personal care marketing agency for U.S. moms, rounded up the most worth-it picks—from a juicy lip oil that delivers a natural flush to a red ginseng skincare set so potent and luxurious, it feels like a spa day in a bottle. Scroll on for your next skincare obsession (and maybe your mom’s).

NOONI Appleberry Lip Oil

Now 20% Off Say goodbye to dry lips. This TikTok viral Korean vegan lip oil hydrates and leaves behind a juicy, long-lasting color stain. It’s the perfect on-the-go essential for that effortless “just-bitten” look. BENTON HONEST Eyelash Serum

Now 30% Off Longer, fuller lashes in just two weeks? Sign us up. This best-selling eyelash serum is a favorite among Korea’s top beauty YouTubers, praised for its gentle formula and visible results. It’s the perfect gift for any beauty lover who wants a little extra flutter without the hassle of extensions.” 1) BENTON Honest Black Eyelash Serum – Now 35% Off

2) BENTON Guava 70 Skin Toner Face Mask Pad – Now 35% Off DONGINBI Red Ginseng Daily Defense Special Set

Now 35% Off Red ginseng skincare , but make it luxury. This potent essence and serum set from Donginbi is a beloved gift set for its powerful revitalizing effects—just a few drops a day leave skin feeling smoother, firmer, and more resilient. Plus, once you get used to the premium earthy ginseng scent, you’ll fall in love with how grounded it makes your routine feel. SOME BY MI V10 Hyal Air Fit Sunscreen

Now 30% Off Looking for a centella sunscreen that won’t leave a white cast and works as a natural makeup base? This bestseller checks all the boxes. With a SPF 50 vitamin-rich formula and a feather-light texture, this Korean sunscreen delivers a glowy, healthy finish that’s perfect for “no-makeup makeup” days.

