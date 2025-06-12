Thursday, June 12, 2025
Google search engine
HomeLifestyleAmazon's secret home outlet saves you up to 50% on kitchen gear,...
Lifestyle

Amazon’s secret home outlet saves you up to 50% on kitchen gear, vacuums and more

admin
By admin
0
2

Remember when Baby Houseman bragged that she’d “carried a watermelon” in Dirty Dancing? Yeah, it would’ve been more impressive if she’d said she’d “cubed a watermelon” — a truly arduous task. Cutting those giant, wobbly orbs in half is a feat in and of itself, but removing the flesh in a uniform, non-haphazard way? That takes a fruit whisperer. Or this nifty gadget. 

You’ll still need to quarter your watermelon the traditional way (sorry, there’s no getting around that). But once that’s done, you just place the cutter against the cut side of one quarter and push. Its windmill-like blades will portion the fruit into evenly sized cubes as you go, with the long handle acting as a sort of conveyor belt for the cut pieces. If you think that sounds good, just know that this price is also its lowest on record. 

Save $3 | Lowest price ever

Source

Previous article
Specialised Therapeutics Expands Partnership with Incyte to Include Two Additional Therapies for Hard-to-Treat Conditions
Next article
Air India crash: What to know about the first fatal Boeing Dreamliner tragedy
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024