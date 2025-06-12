Amazon’s secret home outlet saves you up to 50% on kitchen gear, vacuums and more

Remember when Baby Houseman bragged that she’d “carried a watermelon” in Dirty Dancing? Yeah, it would’ve been more impressive if she’d said she’d “cubed a watermelon” — a truly arduous task. Cutting those giant, wobbly orbs in half is a feat in and of itself, but removing the flesh in a uniform, non-haphazard way? That takes a fruit whisperer. Or this nifty gadget.

You’ll still need to quarter your watermelon the traditional way (sorry, there’s no getting around that). But once that’s done, you just place the cutter against the cut side of one quarter and push. Its windmill-like blades will portion the fruit into evenly sized cubes as you go, with the long handle acting as a sort of conveyor belt for the cut pieces. If you think that sounds good, just know that this price is also its lowest on record.