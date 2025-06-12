Friday, June 13, 2025
WWII hero’s special memento finally comes home to his family after 80 years

A World War II soldier’s dog tag has finally been returned to his family, 80 years after his death.

Technical Sergeant Joseph L. Gray was one of 31 U.S. servicemen who tragically died on April 23, 1945, when the group’s B-17G Flying Fortress crashed into a mountain on the Isle of Man.

The plane never reached its destination after taking off from an airbase in England during World War II, news agency SWNS reported.

The tragedy remains the deadliest aviation disaster in the island’s history, the same source noted.

In 2010, a local metal detectorist discovered Gray’s dog tag. The detectorist turned it over to the Manx Aviation and Military Museum, where it was kept safe for years.

Technical Sergeant Joseph L. Gray's dog tag, pictured here, was returned to his family 80 years after his death. The American was one of 31 U.S. servicemen who tragically died on April 23, 1945. The dog tag was found about 15 years ago — and had been in a museum's care since that time.

Technical Sergeant Joseph L. Gray’s dog tag, pictured here, was returned to his family 80 years after his death. The American was one of 31 U.S. servicemen who tragically died on April 23, 1945. The dog tag was found about 15 years ago — and had been in a museum’s care since that time.  (SWNS)

The tag’s return only became possible when Donald Madar, whose great-uncle also died in the crash, made a personal pilgrimage to the crash site this April from his home in Pennsylvania.

Madar had been connected to Gray’s family since 2020, when Gray’s great-niece, Clare Quinn, reached out to him through a Facebook group about the crash.

“Something stuck out about the name.”

“When I was visiting and holding the tag, something stuck out about the name and I remembered the post she had written five years ago,” Madar recalled. “She asked about Joseph and told us all about him in a post she uploaded,” he added, referring to Clare Quinn.

“I then reached out to her. That was where we came up with the plan to return it home through her sister,” Madar said.

While on the Isle of Man, Madar met with a museum historian, Ivor Ramsden, who handed him the tag along with a personal letter to deliver to Gray’s family.

The final handoff took place on May 7, when Madar drove 40 minutes to the Brickville House Restaurant in Pennsylvania.

Technical Sergeant Joseph L. Gray is shown at right. While on the Isle of Man, Donald Madar met with a museum historian, Ivor Ramsden (both pictured at left, with Ramsden at far left), about the memento along with a personal letter to deliver to Gray's family.

Technical Sergeant Joseph L. Gray is shown at right. While on the Isle of Man, Donald Madar met with a museum historian, Ivor Ramsden (both pictured at left, with Ramsden at far left), about the memento along with a personal letter to deliver to Gray’s family. (SWNS)

“I could see the emotion rush into her – her eyes began to tear up,” Madar said about the moment he passed the tag to Bridgette Daily, Clare Quinn’s sister.

“I could tell it was so important for her family that they took possession of a piece of their history,” Madar said.

“It was a beautiful day. The sun was shining,” he recalled.

“We went in blind as we hadn’t shared images of each other as we were talking over email,” said Madar.

“We sat down and talked about the event, the history, and of course, Joseph,” he said. 

“It was great to get to know him through her stories.”

American serviceman Gray was traveling from Essex to Northern Ireland on a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber when it crashed on April 23, 1945.

American serviceman Gray was traveling from Essex to Northern Ireland on a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber when it crashed on April 23, 1945. (SWNS)

“I built the moment up, only revealing the letter when I thought it was the right time – it was a wonderful moment,” said Madar.

Madar said he is “thankful” to the Manx Aviation and Military Museum for helping to make the transfer happen.

Reem Amro is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

