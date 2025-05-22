American Airlines CFO says some travelers are avoiding Newark airport

The FAA Air Traffic Control tower at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey on May 7, 2025.

American Airlines chief financial officer said Thursday that some travelers are avoiding Newark Liberty International Airport for other options in the area after a spate of recent disruptions, but cautioned that the impact is “modest.”

“There probably is some amount of book-away from Newark flights over into LaGuardia, JFK, maybe Philadelphia to a lesser extent,” CFO Devon May said at the Wolfe Research conference.

The Federal Aviation Administration this week ordered airlines to temporarily cut flights at Newark to relieve congestion there as carriers grapple with a shortage of air traffic controllers, equipment outages and runway construction at the New Jersey airport. Bad weather has also added to disruptions in recent weeks.