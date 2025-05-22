Amazon’s secret home outlet will save you up to 70% on kitchen gear, bedding and more

It’s no secret that outlet shopping is a fabulous way to save a lot of money. But outlet shopping from the comfort of your couch? Now that’s a game changer. Seriously, why get in the car and deal with frantic sale-seekers when Amazon Outlet exists? This online treasure trove is teeming with overstock deals that’ll save you up to 70% on kitchen essentials, gardening gear and even smart-home tech gadgets. Of course, it’s no secret that Amazon is known for competitive prices, but this sneaky sales nook tends to slip under many shoppers’ radars. Well, now you can officially consider yourself in the know. You’re welcome!

As Yahoo’s Senior Deals Writer who specializes in all things home and kitchen, I’m eyeing some stellar markdowns on everything from a Black & Decker Dustbuster ($59, down from $70) to a handy Conair travel garment steamer on sale for a record low.

There’s more where those came from — lots more. I’m talking thousands of discounted items across many categories. Curious to know what else you can snag for a steal? These are my top picks.

Amazon This 2.4-pounder is light enough that you’ll be able to use it on furniture, countertops and stairs without breaking a sweat — but what it lacks in heft, it makes up for in power and runtime (as in, it’ll work for up to 90% longer per charge than the brand’s leading hand vacuum). This is as low as it’s been in months, so if you’re on the fence, consider hopping off and adding it to your cart while it’s still spring cleaning season. $59 at Amazon

Amazon Whether you’re at home or on vacation, this 1.7-pound device will make de-wrinkling a piece of cake. You can use it on everything from casual cotton clothes to more delicate silk garments, so go ahead and pack that new dress in your suitcase. More than 1,000 were purchased in the past month alone, and at over 50% off, it’s down to an all-time low. Save $29 | Lowest price ever $26 at Amazon

Amazon Tackle those overgrown shrubs and branches in your yard with ease, thanks to this lightweight (as in, less than 4-pound) chainsaw. It’s conveniently cordless, features an auto-oiling system and comes with two batteries that can each run for up to an hour per charge. Apply the on-page coupon and code to get it for 50% off. Save $31 with coupon and code BY3868Z9 $31 at Amazon

Amazon Whether you’re stowing away shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 60-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won’t forget what you stashed in them. Add ’em to your cart while they’re down to one of their lowest prices in years. Check out our full Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags review for more. Save $11 with code JL4XFIWV $14 at Amazon

Amazon A dull knife just won’t cut it when it comes to efficient (and safe) slicing and dicing. If you’d rather not shell out for a whole new set of blades, you can hone the ones you already have courtesy of this nifty tool. It has five settings for sharpening and polishing just about any knife in your kitchen, aside from ceramic blades — just a few swipes, and you’ll be on your way to chopping slippery tomatoes like a champ. It’s never dropped lower than its current price, so snag it while you can save over 70%. Save $24 with code | Lowest price ever 8GZRIGOZ $10 at Amazon

Amazon You can never be too careful when it comes to carbon monoxide, and this No. 1 bestseller has barely dipped lower than its current price all year. What makes this one so nifty is the fact that it can be plugged into a wall or used with AA batteries in case of a power outage. Snag one for every floor of your home while you can save 35%. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Groceries are expensive, and preparing overcooked, inedible food is just money down the drain. Avoid that by taking the temperature of your meats, seafood, baked goods and more — doing so helps ensure everything is perfectly (and safely) cooked. This popular gadget provides a reading in seconds, so pick it up while it’s down to a record low. Save $4 | Lowest price ever $6 at Amazon

Amazon If snoozing has become a pain in the neck — in the all-too literal sense — this body-conforming pillow just might be your ticket to a comfier night’s sleep. Its cushy material adapts to the shape of your head and neck to help relieve pressure and provide gentle support. Plus, it can be folded down for traveling and will bounce back to its original shape upon being washed. According to my price trackers, this is as low as it’s been on sale for since last summer. $60 at Amazon

Amazon Want to feel like a magician at home? These gizmos allow you to control practically any electronic you plug into them via your voice or phone — pretty cool, huh? Just plug ’em into an outlet and pair to your phone via the Kasa app. From there, you can connect them to Alexa or Google Assistant if you like. Another fun feature? You can set schedules to ensure your lights and appliances are shut off by a certain time. They’ve barely dipped lower than this all year… $15 at Amazon

Amazon Whether you need a comfy surface to crash on while camping or could use an extra sleep space for guests this summer, this No. 1 bestselling inflatable bed will really come in handy. Its built-in pump (yes!) will blow it up in minutes, and horizontal beams help keep it propped up to prevent sagging during the night. An impressive 600-pound weight capacity speaks to its durability, and this deal drops the price to one of its lowest in months. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Get those pesky pests back for years of itchy bites, courtesy of these tennis racquet-like zappers. Unlike your standard fly swatter, these have 3,000-volt grids to shock bugs — just wave one at ’em, and you’ll hear the satisfying sound of them being fried to a crisp. (Ew, but better than letting them take over your patio!) They also have bases, so you can prop them up on a table to lure mosquitoes. They’re down to their lowest price yet, so grab them before bug season is in full swing. Save $3 | Lowest price ever $21 at Amazon

Amazon Gardening is so much more enjoyable when you don’t have to bend or kneel, which might explain why thousands of shoppers have purchased this raised planter in the past month. Attractive and practical, it has a drainage system and water reservoir and holds up to 12.7 gallons of soil. That’s a good deal of herbs you can fit! While we’re on the subject of good deals, it’s only dropped lower than its current price by about $4 all year. $79 at Amazon

Some secrets are meant to be shared, and this hush-hush sale section is one of ’em. (Amazon)

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Source