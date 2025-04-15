American Airlines to make Wi-Fi free on most of its fleet in 2026

The free Wi-Fi will be sponsored by AT&T and is available for members of American Airlines’ AAdvantage loyalty program, the airline said Tuesday.

American Airlines plans to offer Wi-Fi for free starting in January as more carriers opt for complimentary internet service for their loyalty program members, increasing pressure on holdouts.

American Airlines’ inflight Wi-Fi routinely tops $20 per flight. The carrier said that starting in January, the free service will be available on its planes outfitted with Intelsat and Viasat satellite Wi-Fi, which will account for about 90% of its fleet by next year. Some of American’s older Boeing wide-bodies won’t have the service for free but will still have Wi-Fi available.

American Airlines had been testing the service on certain routes. It is also planning to install high-speed internet service on 500 regional planes by the end of next year, the airline said.

Southwest Airlines , one of the outliers in the industry, has not said whether it is considering free Wi-Fi on board.